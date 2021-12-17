North End Snowshoe Classic Set for January 8th

Ron Bergin

The North End Ski Club in Cable will present the 3rd annual North End Snowshoe Classic on Saturday, January 8, 2022. Starting at the North End Trailhead, two miles south of Cable on Randysek Road, the Snowshoe Classic will offer 5 km and 10 km options. The 10km race will start at 9:45am and the 5km at 10:00. The race is open to the public and all levels of participants are welcome.

Several health and safety measures implemented in 2021 will again be in place for the 2022 event, including online registration only, no-touch bib pick-up, self-supported water stops, and no post-race gathering. A safe and fun experience is expected for all racers and volunteers.

The Snowshoe Classic race will start and finish at the North End Trailhead and use a looped route on the North End Classic Ski Trail as the race course. Racers have enjoyed the narrower North End Classic Trail with its fun rolling terrain and a remote feel. In the event of low snow conditions the race will go on as a foot race.

There will be one aid station on the course with water and energy gels, but participants should bring their own water, energy drink and snacks. The Snowshoe Classic remains a very low key event, with the emphasis on having fun and enjoying spending a day on the trails. Awards will be presented to the overall winners in each race, as well as the first place finisher in each age group. All racers will receive a jar of homemade jam and loaf of homemade bread.

All of the North End Ski Trails will be open on race day except the North End Classic Trail, which will be closed until about 12:00 noon. Efforts will be made to regroom the trail at that time. It may also be necessary to link portions of the snowshoe racecourse using short segments of the main North End Ski Trail, but those trails will remain open and there may be snowshoe racers briefly sharing the trail.

Registration is online only and there will be no on-site race day registration. Racers may register online at https://www.webscorer.com/register?raceid=259573 or by visiting www.northendskiclub.org. Registration closes at 12:00 noon on Friday, January 7, but to be guaranteed a full goodie bag, racers must register by Jan. 3. Registration is $25 with all proceeds to benefit the North End Ski club.

No-touch bib pick-up will take place at the North End Cabin on Saturday, January 8 at 9:00 am. Full race details can be found at: https://northendskiclub.org/north-end-snowshoe-classic/.

P.O. Box 192 • Cable, WI 54821 • nesc@cheqnet.net

www.northendskiclub.org • facebook.com/northendskiclub

For additional information, contact Shelly Wilson, shellywilson68@gmail.com, (715)307-3720.