December 2021

With outstandingly written (thank you, Scott Drum) and beautifully photographed (thank you, Aaron Peterson) stories coming up in the December and January issues of Silent Sports Magazine on ice climbing, for beginners and beyond, contributor Scott Drum has shared this video, the feat absolutely insane, the videography amazing!

Birkie Registration Closing!

By Bruce Steinberg
12/20/2021
Registration for the 2022 Slumberland American Birkebeiner (2/26/21) will close Thursday, Dec. 23rd at 11:59pm.
REGISTER NOW FOR BIRKIE 2022

Top 10 B’s of the Birkie

NEW for 2022!

Swix will be donating a full fleet of carbon race service poles for the Birkie. These  poles are specifically designed for major ski marathons around the world. They have a biathlon strap so there are no left and right straps to deal with when a skier approaches an aid station looking for a replacement pole. Thank you Swix!
