Birkie Registration Closing!

With outstandingly written (thank you, Scott Drum) and beautifully photographed (thank you, Aaron Peterson) stories coming up in the December and January issues of Silent Sports Magazine on ice climbing, for beginners and beyond, contributor Scott Drum has shared this video, the feat absolutely insane, the videography amazing!
Swix will be donating a full fleet of carbon race service poles for the Birkie. These poles are specifically designed for major ski marathons around the world. They have a biathlon strap so there are no left and right straps to deal with when a skier approaches an aid station looking for a replacement pole. Thank you Swix!