Happy Holidays from MECCA 

With outstandingly written (thank you, Scott Drum) and beautifully photographed (thank you, Aaron Peterson) stories coming up in the December and January issues of Silent Sports Magazine on ice climbing, for beginners and beyond, contributor Scott Drum has shared this video, the feat absolutely insane, the videography amazing!
Only 45 days until the live Winterfest races on February 5th! But you can virtually “race for time” in three events plus snowshoe at your own pace (untimed) until February 18th. The rest of this newsletter will update you on what the MECCA team has been doing to make the event a success.
Photo copyright by Jeff Richter
MECCA Trail Report
MECCA Trails received 4-5″ of powder snow on Tuesday. The grooming team combed the trails and set tracks Wednesday. Skiing conditions are marginal with thin spots throughout the trail system. Snowshoe trails are open. The groomers are out and ready for more snow to get the trails in top condition. Keep checking meccatrails.com and skinnyski.com for the latest conditions.
Participation and Awards
All participants will receive a specially designed long sleeve t-shirt and swag bag including a one-day lift ticket to Indianhead or Blackjack courtesy of Big Snow Resort. Additionally, a stylish ski hat will be presented to the top three finishers in each age group for the Flowage 15K classic and skate for both the virtual and live events. For the Turtle River Pursuit team event, the top three teams will also receive the stylish ski hat. Plus, awards will be given to the top 3 finishers in the Claire d’Loon 5K. Big Snow Resort is also offering a season pass ticket as a door prize on February 5th, so don’t miss your chance to win!
Sponsors make the event possible through their generosity. Aspirus has returned as our Platinum Sponsor this year, as have our Gold Sponsors: Stormy Kromer, Big Snow Resort, and the Mercer Chamber of Commerce. Our Silver Sponsors this year include Schmidt and Sons, Pitlik and Wick and the Kiwanis Club.
We’ll publish a complete list of sponsors in our next newsletter and ask you to make sure to thank them.
This year, MECCA will be earmarking sponsorship donations from the Mercer Leos, Kiwanis Club or Ironwood, Ironwood & Hurley Rotary Club, and an anonymous charitable foundation to reduce the registration fees for students to $10 for any of the events.
We are pleased to include three media partners as sponsors: Silent Sports Magazine, WPRandWXPR. MECCA Trails is featured in the December issue of Silent Sports, a regional aerobic sports magazine. The article describes MECCA’s successes at collaboration with state, county and township authorities. It’s an informative read and as a bonus, there are pictures of the trail’s new boardwalks and the bridge crossing the Turtle River taken by local photographer, Jeff Richter.
Tune in to Wisconsin Public Radio or WXPR and you’ll hear spots for Winterfest from now until February.