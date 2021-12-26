Happy Holidays from MECCA 

Sponsorship

Sponsors make the event possible through their generosity. Aspirus has returned as our Platinum Sponsor this year, as have our Gold Sponsors: Stormy Kromer, Big Snow Resort, and the Mercer Chamber of Commerce. Our Silver Sponsors this year include Schmidt and Sons, Pitlik and Wick and the Kiwanis Club.

Check them out!

We’ll publish a complete list of sponsors in our next newsletter and ask you to make sure to thank them.

This year, MECCA will be earmarking sponsorship donations from the Mercer Leos, Kiwanis Club or Ironwood, Ironwood & Hurley Rotary Club, and an anonymous charitable foundation to reduce the registration fees for students to $10 for any of the events.

We are pleased to include three media partners as sponsors: Silent Sports Magazine, WPR and WXPR. MECCA Trails is featured in the December issue of Silent Sports, a regional aerobic sports magazine. The article describes MECCA’s successes at collaboration with state, county and township authorities. It’s an informative read and as a bonus, there are pictures of the trail’s new boardwalks and the bridge crossing the Turtle River taken by local photographer, Jeff Richter.

Tune in to Wisconsin Public Radio or WXPR and you’ll hear spots for Winterfest from now until February.