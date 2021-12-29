Silent Sports

December 2021

Coming to Duluth Cross Country Ski Club: Emily Ford & Banff

By Bruce Steinberg
12/29/2021
66
0
Eric Chandler 

Duluth Cross Country (DXC) Communications 

(218) 213-5223 

duluthxc@gmail.com 

Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour returns to Duluth after One-Year Absence: [Duluth, MN] – Banff is back! After a one-year absence, the Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour (BMFF)  returns to Duluth on January 7 & 8, 2022, Friday and Saturday, at the DECC Symphony Hall. This stop on the  Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival World Tour is hosted by the Duluth Cross Country Ski Club. Proceeds  benefit local community ski projects. 

Emily Ford, who lives and works in Duluth, was the first woman to hike Wisconsin 1200-mile Ice Age Trail in  the winter. The film about her pioneering adventure called “Breaking Trail” will be in the Friday night lineup of  movies. Ford and her dog Diggins, who accompanied her on this trip, may be at the Friday night event. The  movie selections are different each night of this World Tour visit, so each night is a unique experience.  

Doors open early so you can check out the great gear at our local sponsor booths, watch gear demos, enter a  raffle, grab a drink or a bite, try free samples from local vendors, and meet up with friends. 

SHOWTIMES 

Friday 1/7/2022: 7:00 PM 

Saturday 1/8/2022: 7:00 PM 

Doors open at 5:00 PM 

Advance Tickets $20.00 

(Additional fees apply.) 

Ticketmaster link for tickets: 

https://www.ticketmaster.com/search?q=banff%2Bfilm%2Bfestival%2Bduluth

Tickets available at Ticketmaster.com or in person at the DECC Ticket Office located in AMSOIL  Arena. 

Ticket Office Hours: Monday – Friday 8am-5pm  

Facemasks required by DXC, the event host. These rules subject to change if venue protocols become more  restrictive. If the event is cancelled for reasons outside of DXC’s control, your money will be refunded. 

Check out the 2022 Banff Mountain Film Festival page of DuluthXC.com to learn more.  ###

