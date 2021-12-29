Coming to Duluth Cross Country Ski Club: Emily Ford & Banff

Eric Chandler

Duluth Cross Country (DXC) Communications

(218) 213-5223

duluthxc@gmail.com

Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour returns to Duluth after One-Year Absence: [Duluth, MN] – Banff is back! After a one-year absence, the Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour (BMFF) returns to Duluth on January 7 & 8, 2022, Friday and Saturday, at the DECC Symphony Hall. This stop on the Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival World Tour is hosted by the Duluth Cross Country Ski Club. Proceeds benefit local community ski projects.

Emily Ford, who lives and works in Duluth, was the first woman to hike Wisconsin 1200-mile Ice Age Trail in the winter. The film about her pioneering adventure called “Breaking Trail” will be in the Friday night lineup of movies. Ford and her dog Diggins, who accompanied her on this trip, may be at the Friday night event. The movie selections are different each night of this World Tour visit, so each night is a unique experience.

Doors open early so you can check out the great gear at our local sponsor booths, watch gear demos, enter a raffle, grab a drink or a bite, try free samples from local vendors, and meet up with friends.

SHOWTIMES

Friday 1/7/2022: 7:00 PM

Saturday 1/8/2022: 7:00 PM

Doors open at 5:00 PM

Advance Tickets $20.00

(Additional fees apply.)

Ticketmaster link for tickets:

https://www.ticketmaster.com/search?q=banff%2Bfilm%2Bfestival%2Bduluth

Tickets available at Ticketmaster.com or in person at the DECC Ticket Office located in AMSOIL Arena.

Ticket Office Hours: Monday – Friday 8am-5pm

Facemasks required by DXC, the event host. These rules subject to change if venue protocols become more restrictive. If the event is cancelled for reasons outside of DXC’s control, your money will be refunded.

Check out the 2022 Banff Mountain Film Festival page of DuluthXC.com to learn more. ###