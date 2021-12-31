Snow!!! Noque Lower Entry Fee Rate Ending Tonight, & Updates

With outstandingly written (thank you, Scott Drum) and beautifully photographed (thank you, Aaron Peterson) stories coming up in the December and January issues of Silent Sports Magazine on ice climbing, for beginners and beyond, contributor Scott Drum has shared this video, the feat absolutely insane, the videography amazing!
Snow has returned to Marquette County after our early melt. Skiing in many areas near the Noquemanon course is quite good for skating classic tracks are variable the lower you go in elevation. The long term forecast is calling for cold temperatures and some lake effect snow to start up into the New Year’s weekend which should help course conditions into the Marquette city limits.
If you’d like to keep tabs on the Noquemanon Trail Network trail conditions and grooming reports please visit https://noquetrails.org/ and scroll to the “Trail Report” section. If visiting on a mobile device click the Forestville Trailhead location on the interactive map and then scroll to the Grooming Reports section of the page. The Trail Report section of the Noquemanon Ski Marathon website (found at the bottom of the main page) will provide updates specifically on the conditions of the race courses.
As a reminder for everyone, there are a few important changes that returning skiers will want to be aware of for 2022:
A virtual option for the 50K and 24K is available for any participants that choose not to travel or participate in-person. The 50K/24K virtual option WILL count towards Founder and Legacy status.
The race committee is planning for a return to the point to point courses for the 50K and 24K – starting at Al Quaal (50K) and CR 510 (24K) and ending at the Superior Dome on the campus of Northern Michigan University.
No Sunday events will be offered in 2022 which will allow the race committee to put all available resources and energy into the Junior Noque (Friday January 21st) and the 50K, 24K, and 12K events (Saturday January 22nd).
The race committee has moved the Junior Noque (Friday) event to Al Quaal Recreation Area in Ishpeming. This will allow for more parking, more visibility of skiers for spectators, and give Junior Noque skiers access to the start line of the premier Noquemanon events. The Junior Noque races will be Classic discipline and registration is available on-line alongside other Noquemanon events.
Registration can be completed on line at www.noquemanon.com. Race pricing is listed below – register by the end of December to take advantage of our lowest available rate. The next price increase ($100) occurs on January 1st for 50K/24K events and 12K prices increase to $45. Participants age 24 and under receive a $25 discount at checkout for the 50K, 24K, and 15 Mile Snowshoe event.
Wave Status
50K Classic:
Wave 1 – approx. 45 spots left
Wave 2 – approx. 45 spots left
50K Freestyle:
Wave 1 – approx. 15 spots left
Wave 2 – approx. 55 spots left
Wave 3 – approx. 95 spots left
24K Classic:
Wave 1 – approx. 15 spots left
Wave 2 – approx. 15 spots left
Wave 3- approx. 15 spots left
Wave 4 – WAVE IS FULL
24K Freestyle:
Wave 1 – approx. 25 spots left
Wave 2 – approx. 25 spots left
Wave 3 – approx. 25 spots left
Wave 4 – approx. 10 spots left
12K – Only 1 wave for Classic and 1 wave for Freestyle
We’re also happy to say the 2022 Swix hats have arrived!
Virtual Noquemanon Option
Are you unable to travel to Marquette but still want to support our non profit mission or keep working on your Founder or Legacy status? If that is you, consider the virtual Noquemanon! The virtual is for 50K and 24K distances only is to be held on the same day (January 22nd, 2022) but in a skiers own separate location. Standard registration price cutoffs apply.
If you are registered for an in-person event but need to change your plans and your event to the Virtual Noquemanon, please contact registration@noquemanon.com. As a reminder, refunds and deferrals are not allowed – this is clearly stated on both the race website and runsignup (our registration system).
Please note that in-person Noquemanon courses will be closed to virtual participants on January 22nd 2022. Virtual participants should register with enough time for the mailing of a racer packet if you would like to receive it prior to January 22nd. The first packets will be mailed on January 10th. Packets will contain a virtual participant bib, hat, and other promotional items.
Virtual registration will count as a completed Noquemanon and we will have a link to upload your time on the Noquemanon website. Virtual participants times will not be considered for wave placement in future Noquemanon Ski Marathon events and will not be eligible for age group or overall awards.
COVID Protocols In Place
Please note that the Noquemanon is subject to all pertinent mandates from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Service as well as other state and local municipalities. The race committee asks that participants assess their own risk tolerance and make every effort to ensure the safety of themselves and others in the public at this time.
In order to keep others from becoming ill, we recommend that you be tested for COVID-19 prior to traveling to the area – if you return a positive COVID-19 test result, do not travel to the race. If you do not feel well, do not travel to the race. These extra steps will help you, as a participant, feel confident in your health and safety while participating in this event.
At this time face masks (this does NOT include a buff) are required to be worn inside all Northern Michigan University facilities (ie the Superior Dome and PEIF) at all times unless you are eating or drinking. There are no exceptions to this – it is a condition of the facility we will be in. Masks will also be required to be worn at all times while riding a bus. Visitors to the Marquette area should be aware that local businesses may have their own COVID protocols in place. Please ensure that you bring a mask with you so that you can enter the Superior Dome for packet pickup. You will also need to carry it during the race so that you can enter the Superior Dome after you cross the finish line.
Self Seeding Wave Assignments
Registrants in the 50K and 24K will self select waves using prior Noquemanon results, up until the wave fills, when registering on-line. We will communicate wave placement availability throughout the year in order to keep people up to date on where things stand with each wave. While final wave placement will be subject to verification and race director discretion we strongly recommend early registration. New skiers to the Noque who wish to begin in wave 1 (50K, 24K) must petition for wave 1 placement when registering on-line. If the wave you want is full when you go to register you must petition in on the registration site.
3 options will be provided while registering:
1) I will provide past Noque or other qualifying race results
2) I am a new Noquemanon skier
3) I would like to petition for a wave upgrade
50K Classic
Wave 1 is the elite wave with the top 50 skiers from 2020 along with the top times that were 40% back from 2020’s winning time. Self assigning limit will be 110. Wave 2 will be for times that fell outside of those qualifying for Wave 1.
50K Freestyle
Wave 1 is the elite wave with the top times that were 25% back from 2020’s winning time. Self assigning limit will be 80. Wave 2 will be for times that were 45% back from 2020’s winning time. Self assigning limit will be 130. Wave 3 will be for times that fell outside of those qualifying for Wave 2. Slower skiers and those less confident of their technical abilities should choose Wave 3.
24K Classic
Wave 1 is the elite wave with the top times that were 50% back from 2020’s winning time. Self assigning limit will be 50. Wave 2 will be for times that were 80% back from 2020’s winning time. Self assigning limit will be 50. Wave 3 will be for times that were 110% back from 2020’s winning time. Self assigning limit will be 50. Wave 4 will be for those times that did not meet the time criteria for other waves. Slower skiers and those less confident of their technical abilities should choose Wave 4.
24K Freestyle
Wave 1 is the elite wave with the top times that were 30% back from 2020’s winning time. Self assigning limit will be 60. Wave 2 will be for times that were 45% back from 2020’s winning time. Self assigning limit will be 60. Wave 3 will be for times that were 70% back from 2020’s winning time. Self assigning limit will be 60. Wave 4 will be for those times that did not meet the time criteria for other waves. Slower skiers and those less confident of their technical abilities should choose Wave 4.
Junior Noque
All Junior Noque events (5K, 3K, 1K) will be CLASSIC races in 2022. This change further aligns the Junior Noque with the main event as the premier Noquemanon events are in the Classic discipline.
Registration is on-line – a nominal online RunSignUp registration fee will apply.
Race Pricing
Race fee schedule is as follows:
50K/24K(Including Virtual)/15 Mile Snowshoe
$95 through December 31
$100 through January 19 (on line registration closes 11:59pm Jan 19th)
$110 on January 21 (at Expo)
24 and under get the $25 discount when signing up online.
12K
$40 through December 31
$45 January 1st 2022 to race day
Adaptive
$10 through Jan 19 2022
Junior Noque
$15 to race day
Registrants can save on the registration site fee by registering multiple participants in one transaction.
Color-coded race bibs will make a return in 2022 for the 50K and 24K events. The addition of high quality imprinted graphics will add to the keepsake nature of the Noque bibs. Not only will color signify the participant wave, but event and wave number will be clearly imprinted on the bib. Founders will be provided with a special red Founder bib.
Blue – Wave 1
Yellow – Wave 2
Purple – Wave 3
Green – Wave 4
Red – Founder
Sponsor Announcements
Title Sponsor
The race committee would like to officially welcome and recognize the new Title Sponsor for the 24th annual Noquemnaon Ski Marathon – Nicolet Bank!
Thank you Nicolet Bank for your support! To learn more about what Nicolet Bank can offer you visit them online at https://www.nicoletbank.com/
Major Sponsor
The race committee would like to thank returning Major Sponsor Eagle Mine for their continued support of the Noquemanon Ski Marathon. Eagle Mine has been a stable supporter at various levels over the past several years which helps us continue to fulfill our non profit mission! Thank you Eagle Mine!
We are pleased to welcome back Hammer Nutrition as the official Nutrition Sponsor of the Noquemanon Ski Marathon. Participants will be generously provided with Hammer Gel and Endurolytes Fizz and aid stations will be stocked with water, HEED, and Hammer Gels.
For over 30 years Hammer Nutrition has been developing the most effective, natural products free of added sugars, artificial colors, flavors, chemicals and preservatives. They use only complex carbohydrates and the highest quality ingredients in their 100% USA made products. Thank you Hammer Nutrition!
12K Sponsor
The race committee would like to thank returning sponsor Upper Peninsula Health Plan for their continued support of the Noquemanon Ski Marathon. UPHP have taken on the role of 12K sponsor in this year’s event. Thank you UPHP!
The race committee would like to thank returning sponsor Active Physical Therapy for their continued support of the Noquemanon Ski Marathon. Active has taken on the role of volunteer sponsor which helps us take care of the hundreds of event volunteers and provide them with a special thank you gift. Thank you Active!