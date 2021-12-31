YOU Can Own – and Protect – a Piece of Telemark Property!

The Historic Telemark Property

… and the Future of the American Birkebeiner Ski Foundation

The first American Birkebeiner had its roots in a Norwegian legend and its finish line at Telemark Lodge and Resort. Since 1973, tens of thousands of people have skied the Birkebeiner, Korteloppet, and Prince Haakon races. They’ve skijored with beloved pets, cheered children on to a medal in the Barnebirkie, and sprinted down Main Street. As the Foundation has prospered, many more people have learned skills to ride a fat bike, shuffled with friends on a giant ski, or completed a running marathon on the famed Birkebeiner Trail.

People have rung bells trailside and handed out cups of water to strangers. Friendships and memories have been made and traditions have grown, all centered around outdoor recreation.

In purchasing the historic Telemark property, we’re reaching toward a dream. We’ve established a conservancy to protect the property’s recreation and conservation value forever. We envision bringing people together for recreation to make new traditions and memories.

Mount Telemark Conservancy and Mt. Telemark Village are our legacy and future. Continue reading for additional details!