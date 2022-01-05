Norpine Fat Bike Classic is Back, Jan 15-29, Featuring New Full Moon Tour

Registration is now open for the Norpine Fat Bike Classic, which will return to Lutsen for its sixth year with events beginning Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, and culminating with races on Saturday, Jan. 29.

Hosted by the Superior Cycling Association, https://superiorcycling.org/, all events are held on the Norpine Cross-Country Trails, which take riders through stands of old-growth cedars on Pisten Bully-groomed trails while overlooking Lake Superior.

New to this year’s events is the Full Moon Tour on Jan. 15, a 6-to-8-mile evening guided tour on the Norpine trails for those that want to experience fat tire biking under Cook County’s world-class dark sky. The full moon will be weather permitting, of course.

The Norpine Fat Bike Classic races will be held on Jan. 29, with a 30-mile long race and a 19-mile short race — both on the same trails — followed by an awards ceremony and after-race party at Cascade Restaurant & Pub.

Riders can also register for a day-time, untimed tour for those wanting to experience the trails in a non-competitive event. Ride with family and friends, or go solo, and complete the tour anytime between Jan. 15-28. Tour registration fee includes a T-shirt, swag bag, trail use fee, ticket to door prize and a ticket to door prize raffle. For more information on the Norpine Fat Bike Classic events and to register, go to www.superiorcycling.org/ norpine.

