White Deer Triathlon Returns to Boulder Junction this Spring

Dina Casso, Executive Director

Boulder Junction Chamber of Commerce

Boulder Junction, WI – The Boulder Junction Chamber of Commerce is pleased to be coordinating the White Deer Triathlon this spring after, due to COVID-19, having to cancel the event completely in 2020 and host a modified event, a duathlon, in 2021.

The White Deer Triathlon features a 3-kilometer paddle course on Boulder Lake, 22-kilometer bike ride on Boulder Junction’s paved rustic roads and 6-kilometer run along scenic county roads and a beautiful forest trail.

Early-bird registration is now open for the White Deer Triathlon, which returns to Boulder Junction on Saturday, May 21, 2022. Racers interested in participating can sign-up now through January 31st to receive the lowest entry fees of the year. Individual early bird rate is $75; regular price is $85. 2-person teams early bird rate is $150; regular price is $170. 3-person relay teams early bird rate is $170; regular price is $180.

“This will be the 6th year of the White Deer Triathlon and it continues to grow and improve with every passing year,” said Dina Casso, Executive Director of the Boulder Junction Chamber of Commerce. “We’re excited to welcome back racers and offer them chance to sign up early to save a little cash!”

To register, athletes can visit the White Deer Triathlon page on the Boulder Junction Chamber of Commerce’s website. Follow the White Deer Triathlon Facebook page for news and updates.

To learn more about traveling to Boulder Junction, visit www.boulderjct.org or find Boulder Junction on Facebook, Pinterest, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.