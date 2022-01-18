Mora Vasaloppet: COVID Update/Feb. 12-13 2022 Ski Race

We are happy to say that the ski race will still proceed as planned. However, due to the current surge of Omicron virus infections, the Vasaloppet Board of Directors felt it was necessary to make some changes to assure the health and safety of all skiers, volunteers, and the community of Mora. Here are the highlights: No Celebration Tent – it was a very difficult decision to eliminate the Celebration Tent, but we felt this was necessary to do in order to minimize social gatherings of large numbers of people in one place. Skiers and spectators will need to be prepared to use their own vehicle as a pre-race and post-race warm-up place. No awards ceremony – Just like last year, there will be no public awards ceremony. We will recognize the top three winners of each race with a very small and quick ceremony in front of the race headquarters immediately following their arrival at the finish line. For all other Dala horse trophy winners, we will make arrangements for the winners to pick up their well-earned trophies at local ski shops in the Twin Cities, Duluth, or St. Cloud. No food served – Due to the elimination of the Celebration Tent, there will be no skier lunch. The soup stops will still be serving water, sports beverages and our famous blueberry soup, but there will be no food available. So skiers will need to be sure to bring their favorite snacks for out on the ski trails. Extended race start time – While there will still be a mass start for all races on both Saturday and Sunday, skiers who prefer to avoid the mass start may do so by starting their race after the mass start has left the starting gate, and can start their own race anytime up to 15 minutes later. Please note that the race time will still be based on clock time of the mass start. Virtual option – Both in-person and virtual ski race options are available. For skiers who have registered for the in-person race but would prefer to do the race virtually, just contact the race office via email information@vasaloppet.us or call 320-679-2629 and we will be happy to change your race registration to virtual. Registered skiers who have not already signed up to have their ski bibs mailed to them prior to the race, but would like to no have them mailed, there is still time for you to do so right here Avoid the line at packet pick up and head straight to the starting line on race morning. For those who haven’t registered yet for the 2022 race, you can register online right here. What hasn’t changed is the warm, welcoming Community of Mora who looks forward to celebrating the 50th Vasaloppet USA ski race with you this year. Happy Trails, Vasaloppet USA