Save March 12th for the Great Bear Chase!

We Want YOU to Join Us March 12!

We’ve got the snow (147″ as of mid-January), we have the base (14″-18″ at Swedetown), and we’ve got our nifty Great Bear Chase hats in hand for the first 750 that register (we’re at about 270 now, but why take a chance?). All you need to do is join us for the 2022 Great Bear Chase on March 12! Why wait? If you are interested in the skiathlon, that race is 40% full and, from past experience, will reach capacity. Register today and you’ll beat the next price increase coming at midnight January 31. Choices, Choices Choose your technique: classic or freestyle. Choose your distance: 10km, 25km, or 50km. Or sign up for the 50km skiathon and ski 25km classic AND 25km freestyle. Each racer will receive a Great Bear Chase ski hat and a fabulous lunch including pasties, cookies, and more! We have awards for overall and age group winners, friendly volunteers, small-town hospitality, and a great trail system. Just head on over to our website to register. Virtual Race Available Again This Year Based on its popularity last year, we’re again offering a virtual race in 2022, with no cost to register. Virtual racers will complete a 10, 25 or 50k ski on any ski trail at any time between March 1 and March 13. When you confirm that you’ve completed your race (just an email works), we’ll enter you in a drawing for fun prizes! The Virtual 2022 GBC is free. Donations are welcomed with all proceeds going to the Swedetown Trails Club for its stewardship of the Swedetown trails. You can also order a long-sleeve t-shirt, if you like, when you register. Thank You! Thank you for your past support of the Great Bear Chase. Because of you, we have been able to support a wide range of projects at the Swedetown Recreation Area, providing benefits to the local and regional ski community. We hope to see you March 12, 2022!