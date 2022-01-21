Otter Slide: Virtual Outdoor Fundraiser Race 

Courtney Lovas, Event Manager, Great Lakes Aquarium

Great Lakes Aquarium is proud to announce the return of Otter Slide, a virtual outdoor race fundraiser. Ski, snowshoe, fat tire bike or pull your kid on a sled — for glory or for fun! Registration is open now and will continue through March 4, 2022.

Your route? Whatever local trail calls to you!

Your race time? Whenever you feel the need!

Registration is $30 per participant (with a discounted family-ski option available) and guarantees racers a race t-shirt. Participants can choose to register for fun and race at their own pace or in a timed event for all the marbles (and by marbles, we mean a medal!).

Racers’ family and friends are also invited to participate from the comfort of their couches! The more donations each racer collects for Great Lakes Aquarium, the more prizes they take home! Prizes may include Great Lakes Aquarium swag, admission, stuffed animals, special event tickets, event rentals and local, community items.

Prizes & medals will be available for socially-distanced curbside pickup after Friday, March 18, 2022 (exact dates and times to be determined).

For more information, or to register, visit glaquarium.org/otter-slide. Email events@glaquarium.org for inquiries regarding Otter Slide.

Prizes

Check back for 2022 Prize Levels coming soon!

After the event deadline, prizes will be awarded based on sponsorship level (registration fee is included in your sponsorship level).

Prizes & medals will be available for curbside pickup after March 18, 2022 (exact dates and times to be determined).

Let’s get outside together!

Registration

Registration for Otter Slide 2022 is now open!

Questions? Contact us at events@glaquarium.org

Great Lakes Aquarium is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. Race registration and donations directly support animal care, exhibit design and educational programming all year long!