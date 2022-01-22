Silent Sports

January 2022 Cover

Articles
January 2022’s cover Story, CAMBA in Winter, deserves a CAMBA in Winter-made video!

EventsXC Skiing
At MECCA: Students Ski/Snowshoe for $10 at MECCA Trails Winterfest

By Bruce Steinberg
01/22/2022
94
0
18-year-old Wyatt Bennett from Lodi, MI skiing the Turtle River Pursuit at MECCA in 2020.

Mercer, WI–MECCA Trails is excited to announce that students, 18 and under, will be able to participate in this year’s Winterfest for a reduced fee of just $10. Young cross-country skiers and snowshoers may register in advance for either virtual or live events using the “Special Pricing” tab on MECCA’s website, MECCATrails.com. All registrants receive a long sleeve commemorative shirt, swag bag, and a chance to win special door prizes. The first one hundred adult or student registrants receive a lift ticket compliments of Big Snow Resort good for a day of skiing at Indianhead or Blackjack ski areas.  Age category and overall winners receive a 2022 Winterfest knit hat.

The reduced student rate is a result of generous sponsorships from the Mercer Leos, Ironwood Kiwanis Club, and the Ironwood-Hurley Rotary Club. These three special organizations join over thirty other local organizations and business in supporting Winterfest through cash and in-kind donations.

Students along with family and friends may get started now by participating in the virtual self-timed events, including the Turtle River Pursuit, Flowage 15K Freestyle, and Claire d’ Loon 5K, as well as the more casual, non-competitive Mercer Springs Snowshoe Tour.  For those looking for a live race experience, join the fun on Saturday, February 5 when Tortoise and Hare Race Management provide timing for both the Flowage 15K and Claire d’Loon 5K events at MECCA Trails. Volunteers and well-marked courses make for a safe and fun experience on race day. Pre- and post-race grab-and-go refreshments will be provided.

Winterfest is presented by MECCA Ski Club in collaboration with the Gogebic Range Health Foundation as a fundraising event. Proceeds from the event are used to enhance and expand the trails, facilities and equipment.  MECCA also funds the MECCA Experience, a community outreach program for students, families and seniors.

For information on registration, cost, awards and times, please visit http://MECCATrails.com or email info@meccatrails.com.

TagsMECCA Trails
Otter Slide: Virtual Outdoor Fundraiser Race 

