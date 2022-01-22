At MECCA: Students Ski/Snowshoe for $10 at MECCA Trails Winterfest

Mercer, WI–MECCA Trails is excited to announce that students, 18 and under, will be able to participate in this year’s Winterfest for a reduced fee of just $10. Young cross-country skiers and snowshoers may register in advance for either virtual or live events using the “Special Pricing” tab on MECCA’s website, MECCATrails.com. All registrants receive a long sleeve commemorative shirt, swag bag, and a chance to win special door prizes. The first one hundred adult or student registrants receive a lift ticket compliments of Big Snow Resort good for a day of skiing at Indianhead or Blackjack ski areas. Age category and overall winners receive a 2022 Winterfest knit hat.

The reduced student rate is a result of generous sponsorships from the Mercer Leos, Ironwood Kiwanis Club, and the Ironwood-Hurley Rotary Club. These three special organizations join over thirty other local organizations and business in supporting Winterfest through cash and in-kind donations.

Students along with family and friends may get started now by participating in the virtual self-timed events, including the Turtle River Pursuit, Flowage 15K Freestyle, and Claire d’ Loon 5K, as well as the more casual, non-competitive Mercer Springs Snowshoe Tour. For those looking for a live race experience, join the fun on Saturday, February 5 when Tortoise and Hare Race Management provide timing for both the Flowage 15K and Claire d’Loon 5K events at MECCA Trails. Volunteers and well-marked courses make for a safe and fun experience on race day. Pre- and post-race grab-and-go refreshments will be provided.

Winterfest is presented by MECCA Ski Club in collaboration with the Gogebic Range Health Foundation as a fundraising event. Proceeds from the event are used to enhance and expand the trails, facilities and equipment. MECCA also funds the MECCA Experience, a community outreach program for students, families and seniors.

For information on registration, cost, awards and times, please visit http://MECCATrails.com or email info@meccatrails.com.