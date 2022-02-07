North End Classic Race Sees Ideal Conditions & Great Racing. John Bauer Sets Course Record!

Ron Bergin

CABLE, WI (February 7, 2022): A fresh coating of snow, moderate temperatures, and little wind set the stage for an ideal day for the 22nd running of the North End Classic. Presented by the North End Ski Club in Cable, 130 racers assembled for this great community tradition.

Starting at the west end of the powerline on the Birkie Trail, the classic technique race featured distances of 25K and 12.5K on the popular North End Ski Trail system. All racers received a custom Borah Teamwear ski hat and gathered for a post-race pasta feed at the Rivers Eatery in Cable.

Younger skiers in the North End Cookie Classic also had a great day, as they participated in races of .5K, 1K, and 2K. All “Cookie” skiers received a bag of cookies on a ribbon as their award.

Images of the day’s racing by local photographer Kelly Randolph can be viewed at:

https://www.facebook.com/OnceInABlueMoonStudioKellyRandolph

The new snow, while freshly groomed, created slower than usual conditions. However, that did not deter former Olympian John Bauer from setting a blazing pace around the North End Classic course. He won in 1:21:26, setting a new course record. In addition to his win, Bauer (Hayward, WI) also celebrated his 52nd birthday. The balance of the men’s 25K podium reads like a Who’s Who of the North End Classic. Past champion Adam Swank (Duluth, MN) took second at 1:22:31. And Jonathan Rulseh (Ironwood, MI) third, five seconds back at 1:22:36.

In the women’s North End Classic 25K, a number of new faces graced the podium. Maria Stutz (Wisconsin Rapids, WI) took top honors in 1:41:04. Ketzel Levens (Duluth, MN) secured second place with a time of 1:42:02. Katrin O’Grady (Minneapolis, MN) took third at 1:48:20.

In the men’s 12.5K North End Classic, Paul Cigan (Hayward, WI) thoroughly dominated the field. He won by over an eight-minute margin in 42:13. Jeff Tumbleson (Hayward, WI) turned in a solid 50:35 second place performance. Tristin Bentzler (Eau Claire, WI) rounded out the top three at 52:05.

The women’s 12.5km race saw Quinn Schollett (Minneapolis, MN) take top honors with a time of 56:44. She also placed fifth overall among all male and female participants. Jaime Mueller (Winona, MN), less than a minute back, came in second at 57:33. Beth Emerson (Spooner, WI ) followed in third at 1:02:00.

Complete results can be viewed at:

https://www.webscorer.com/race?raceid=267192

The North End Classic is the primary fundraising event for the non-profit, 501(c)3 North End Ski Club. The Club maintains the North End Trailhead, 32K of ski trails, and 10K of snowshoe trails in cooperation with the Bayfield County Forest. The North End Trailhead provides a highly regarded local winter recreation site with a reputation for consistently groomed trails. For additional information visit:

https://www.northendskiclub.org

The North End Classic expresses its gratitude for the generous support given by many area businesses and race organizers. And it extends a hearty thank you to 2022 North End Classic sponsors! Major Sponsors: Borah Teamwear and Rivers Eatery. Event Sponsors: Hayward Area Memorial Hospital/Water’s Edge, Cable Area Chamber of Commerce, New Moon Ski and Bike Shop, Essentia Health, McKinney Realty LLC, Redbery Books, United Church of Christ. Associate Sponsors: Cable Chiropractic Clinic, Coop’s Pizza Parloure, Cresthill Resort, Delta Diner, Start Line Inn/Start Line Services, Seeley Veterinary Clinic. Supporting Sponsors: Backroads Coffee, Brickhouse Café, Drumming Woods B&B, Mogasheen Resort, Northern Native Plantscapes, Rondeau’s, Sawmill Saloon, Velo Café.

For further information, call (715)381-8744 or email nesc@cheqnet.net.