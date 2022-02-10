ABSF and CAMBA Partner to host the Epic Bike Fest in Hayward/Cable Area.

Kate Barido

The American Birkebeiner Ski Foundation (ABSF) and the Chequamegon Area Mountain Association (CAMBA) are partnering to host the EPIC Bike Fest in Hayward/Cable, WI on June 4th, and 5th with two days of racing.

The Epic was founded in 2013 with the intent of hosting an unforgettable mountain bike race on the CAMBA singletrack trails between Cable and Hayward, Wisconsin. Over the years, net proceeds from the event have provided more than $160,000 to CAMBA. As the new owners of the EPIC Bike Fest, the ABSF has made a long-term commitment to provide annual donations and other fundraising opportunities for CAMBA during the weekend event.

The ABSF will grow the EPIC Bike Fest into a 2-day festival for off-road cycling featuring a day for singletrack mountain bike racing and a day for gravel racing. The EPIC Bike Fest is proud to offer equal prize money for men and women for both the singletrack race and the gravel race. In addition to the racing, the EPIC Bike Fest will also feature a significant sponsor and vendor expo, bike demo opportunities, and a live music event. The ABSF possesses a well-known pedigree of putting on exceptional events, and CAMBA’s knowledge of cross country singletrack trails is unparalleled. The combination will make the EPIC Bike Fest an event that all cyclists will want to take part in.

ABSF and CAMBA are two separate, but similar non-profit, community focused organizations that promote outdoor recreation in the local area through sports and activities. Both organizations advocate for silent sports and encourage and enable people to recreate outdoors. Each organization’s respective missions include providing opportunities for people to enjoy living an active healthy outdoor lifestyle, making this a natural partnership.

ABSF and CAMBA are currently preparing for the 10th annual EPIC Bike Fest. Interested riders can find more information at www. epicbikefest.com.

# ##

About the American Birkebeiner® Ski Foundation

& Birkie® Events

Located near Hayward and Cable, Wisconsin, the American Birkebeiner Ski Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization, is known for its signature American Birkebeiner Ski Marathon held each February. Today, the Birkie brand has grown to over 45 different events spread over 13 different weekends and to encompass a year-round lifestyle that provides healthy, active events for thousands of outdoor fitness enthusiasts of all levels. www.Birkie.com.

For further information contact:

Media Contact: Kate Barido, Marketing and Communications Director, kate.barido@birkie.com

Partnership Contact: Jeff Hommes, Sponsorship Director, jeff.hommes@birkie.com

About CAMBA

The Chequamegon Area Mountain Bike Association is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that builds community through off-road biking trails. Since 1992 CAMBA has built a nationally recognized mountain biking trail system consisting of 130 miles of interconnected single track and mapped 250 miles of gravel routes. CAMBA is also one of the nation’s top winter fat biking destinations with more than 70 miles of groomed trails. This system lies in nearly one million acres of national and county forests. Additional information about CAMBA and the CAMBA trail system can be found at www.cambatrails.org.

For further information contact: Darren Winchester, Executive Director, dwinchester@cambatrails.org