February 2022 Cover

Birkie Updates From the ABSF & Ben Popp

EventsXC Skiing
Smiles on Skis: Adaptive Cup, Sit Skis, Paralympics

By Bruce Steinberg
02/18/2022
47
0
CXC SKIING
Congratulations to CXC Adaptive CupEndurance United Mahtomedi High School skier Max Nelson, – Max will compete at the Paralympics in Beijing as the youngest person on the U.S. Nordic Skiing Team.
As you may know, our Adaptive Cup has had races at our CXC Cup events thus far. We will continue to have Adaptive Cup racing at the CXC Cup Finals in Minneapolis and Rhinelander this coming weekend.
Smiles on Skis: Maria Velat and Cosmo Trikes (CXC Cup, Michigan). Click on images to enlarge.
Another initiative of our Adaptive program is creating access to skiing for youth, adults and veterans with physical disabilities and visual impairments. To make skiing more accessible, CXC designed and manufactured sit-skis for recreational use. A sit-ski includes a seat attached to a pair of skis by a frame. Individuals can either push themselves with poles or have assistance from a push handle on the sled’s rear. These sit skis can support individuals with mobility issues related to spinal cord injuries, limb amputation, or temporary impairments.

Please consider donating to CXC to help with sit-ski manufacturing costs
SUPPORT ADAPTIVE NORDIC SKIING
Impressions Inc. CXC Youth Cup partnerIMPRESSIONS INC is the official CXC Adaptive Cup partner. Impressions Inc support comes with providing grants to athletes with physical disabilities and visual impairments who need assistance with covering costs of transportation, event registration fees, room, and board when traveling to CXC Adaptive Cup events.

“Impressions Inc, having a longstanding relationship with CXC and their Nordic adaptive skiing program, is proud to sponsor the CXC Adaptive Cup, for we believe that every athlete should be given a chance – and have the opportunity to excel!”, – Michal Jorgensen, CEO at Impressions Inc.
TagsCXCParalympics
