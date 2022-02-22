Wisconsin Nordic Ski League 2022 Distance State Championships

Joe Bainbridge

Thirty-nine scholastic teams with more than 450 skiers, grades 5-12, competed on the famed Telemark ski trails in Cable, Wisconsin, February 12 & 13. State champions were crowned in Classic technique on Saturday and Skate on Sunday. Also crowned, a pursuit category ,which combined times for both days. The 41st running of the championships took place after an overnight low temp near -20 F. On both days, officials delayed race starts until temperatures could reach the required minimum temperature of -4 F.

All racer faced 100′ ascents per kilometer, cold temperatures and 4 to 5 inches of new snow. Despite abrasive snow, overall conditions were great thanks to The American Birkebeiner ski trail groomers.

The middle school race covered 3.3K, with awards for the top ten boys and girls. Emily Berger (Ice Age Nordic) took top honors in the girl’s race with a time of 10:56.4. Katelynn Reckinger (Bay Nordic) followed, with Elsa Oestreich (Wausau Night Gliders) taking third. The middle school boys champion was Cooper Erickson (Iola Winter Sports Club) took the middle school boys win in 9:52.5, with Connor Reckinger and Benjamin Eichten close behind.

The 6.6K high school girls’ race saw Fran Peterson (Chippewa Valley Nordic) win in 22:01.0. Greta Hansen and Ashley Grossklaus took 2nd & 3rd. The boys’ race saw Casey Van Hefty (Lakeland) win with a time of 17:56.8, followed by Owen Williams and Grant Rocheleau.

Sundays skate race results:

Middle School Girls – 1st: Katelynn Reckinger, 9:33.0. 2nd: Krin Blegen. 3rd: Margarret Bennett.

Middle School Boys – 1st: Cooper Erickson, 9:16.0. 2nd :Connor Reckinger. 3rd: Benjamin Eichten.

High School Girls – 1st: Fran Peterson, 20:18.0. 2nd: Ashley Grossklaus. 3rd: Anne Straka.

High School Boys – 1st: Casey Van Hefty, 16:51.0; 2nd: Jakob Craig. 3rd: Kaden Hacker.

With Nordic Skiing becoming headlines on the heels of World Cup and Olympic medals for Team USA, keep an eye on these young Midwestern Skiers. They may claim their own World Stage headline in the not-too-distant future.

With thanks to John Burke: Complete results at https://www.performancetiming.com/2022/02/wisconsin-nordic-ski-leauge-state-distance-meet-2022/.