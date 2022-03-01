BayCare Clinic Century Registration Now Open!

Femi Cole

Annual cycling tour is back

GREEN BAY – Registration for the 2022 BayCare Clinic Century Bayshore to Lakeshore cycling tour begins Tuesday, March 1. The ride offers a local biking experience for cyclists of all ages and ability levels. It’s designed for families and individuals looking to enjoy a healthy, low-impact, outdoor experience.

The century ride will be Saturday, June 4, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. It will start and end at BayCare Clinic headquarters at 1035 Kepler Drive in the I-43 Business Park on Green Bay’s far east side.

Riders have options of biking 100-, 60-, 30- or 15-mile courses through scenic Brown, Door and Kewaunee counties. Century riders, those going 100 miles, will travel from Green Bay to Lake Michigan and back. Along the way, all riders will enjoy rest stops where they can refuel with delicious snacks and beverages. All riders also will enjoy a picnic-style celebration after their ride. This year, it’ll feature expanded beverage choices from Badger State Brewing Co. of Green Bay.

Entry fees begin at $55 for the 100- and 60-mile rides. The 15- and 30-mile rides are $35. With each paid adult, one rider age 17 and under is free during March; after that, all riders 17 and under are $20. Registered riders will receive a commemorative short-sleeved tri-blend shirt.

Fees for the 100- and 60-mile routes increase to $75 on April 1 and $85 on June 3. The 15- and 30-mile rides increase to $45 on June 3.

The 2022 commemorative BayCare Clinic Century Bayshore to Lakeshore biking jersey is $75. It is available only during March. (If any commemorative jerseys are left after early registration, they’ll be sold on ride day, Saturday, June 4.)

The ride is part of the BayCare Clinic Bikes wellness initiative. BayCare Clinic Bikes promotes cycling as a healthy, family-friendly activity. Efforts are aimed toward increasing bicycling and advocating for cycling safety throughout northeastern Wisconsin.

Proceeds from the ride benefit the BayCare Clinic Foundation, which supports causes and organizations that help provide improved health and livelihood to the people of northeastern Wisconsin.

Visit http://baycarecentury.bike to register or for more information.

About BayCare Clinic

BayCare Clinic, baycare.net, is the largest physician-owned specialty-care clinic in northeastern Wisconsin. It is based in Green Bay, Wisconsin. BayCare Clinic offers expertise in more than 20 specialties, with more than 100 physicians serving in 16 area communities. BayCare Clinic is a joint partner in Aurora BayCare Medical Center, a 167-bed, full-service hospital. Follow BayCare Clinic on Facebook and Twitter.

About BayCare Clinic Bikes

BayCare Clinic Bikes promotes bicycling as a healthy, family-friendly activity. Efforts are aimed toward increasing bicycling and advocating for bicycling safety throughout northeastern Wisconsin.

About BayCare Clinic Foundation

BayCare Clinic Foundation is the philanthropic arm of BayCare Clinic, LLP. Its mission is to promote the health and well-being of northeastern Wisconsin residents.

