March 5/6: 2022 Tour DuLuth Ski Festival

Eric Chandler

Get ready for DXC’s year-end celebration! Tour DuLuth Ski Festival, on Saturday-Sunday, March 5-6, with all-day/all-evening ski events around town!

​ Schedule

​Saturday, March 5: ​

9 AM to 10 AM: Donuts and Coffee at Hartley Park!

​9 AM to 4 PM: CXC Youth Championships! (Grand Avenue Nordic Center) Come out and watch the best young XC ski racers in the region! (This is a DXC hosted event, so we can really use volunteers! Sign up HERE!)​

Noon to 1 PM: Waffles at Upper Spirit Mountain Trails!

​4:30 PM to 8 PM: Candlelight Ski & Annual Membership Meeting! (Lester-Amity Chalet) Come on out for fun and fellowship on a luminary ski through Lester Park! Fun and a campfire at the Chalet before, during, and after the ski! Annual Meeting of the membership with remarks by Mark Wallis, Board President.

Sunday, March 6:

​9 AM to 1 PM: CXC Youth Championships! (Grand Avenue Nordic Center) Come out and watch the best young XC ski racers in the region! (This is a DXC hosted event, so we can really use volunteers! Sign up HERE!)

​1 PM to 3 PM: DXC SkiSparks Youth Carnival! (Grand Avenue Nordic Center) Got a skier younger than 14 that wants to have fun? Come on out!

(Please consider volunteering to help put on this fun event for kids! Volunteer HERE.)

​All Weekend:

​Ski Duluth’s Trail System: The more the merrier and capture photos at as many Duluth trails as possible, or just share a photo of your favorite trail of the day. Tag Duluth Cross Country Ski Club on social media! Use these hashtags to continue the DXC Passport Challenge (Win Prizes!) and to share your weekend of fun!: #DXCPassport #TourDuLuth2022 #DXC

​Club Kilo Challenge: Count your kilometers and share your numbers! Join DXC Club on Strava for kilos to be accounted for AND/OR email the trails and your kilometer count to: DuluthXC@gmail.com.​

Bag the Lookouts: Visit 5 of Duluth’s iconic ski summits! (Bardon Peak (Magney), Piedmont Overlook, Chester Peak, Bagley’s Rock Hill, River Overlook (Lester)) Take a selfie and post it on social media with #TourDuLuth2022 !

50k in a Day Challenge: For you overachievers, go get “5 miles!” Your reward will be getting your name on a plaque and a DXC hat or shirt!

​Note:

For skiers at Grand Avenue Nordic Center!

Daily pass can be purchased online – $10 per day: Purchase Day Pass

All users must fill out a liability waiver found Here​

Thank you to all of our sponsors and volunteers!

Eric Chandler, DXC Communications, (218) 213-5223