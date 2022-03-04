Midwest States 100, Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest, Registration opens today!

Michele Hartwig

Hello adventure seekers! I wanted to send a quick note to share about this race.

Midwest States 100 is a project that has been on my mind for at least 8 years. In 2019 I dove in deep to try and make this event happen. The Midwest deserves the recognition & the trail running community here is strong. Many of my close friends & family have helped bring this project to life. My personal inspiration for this race was to create an event that is challenging, adventurous and on less travelled trails. I felt it was important to use part of the Ice Age trail since it is iconic to Wisconsin.

When I visit this part of the Chequamegon National forest I am excited to see the landscape change as I travel through each section of the forest. I rarely run into other people. When I do, you can tell they are feeling a deep appreciation of the peaceful & wild nature around them. The forest bed is lush & the sounds of the forest are music that engulf your soul.

This may sound small, but I love when you come off the trail onto the dirt forest roads and cross to enter another part of the trail. It makes me feel so happy that there are long trails like this to travel on. I would much rather travel all the single track.

Part of the adventure will be camping leading up to the race. Our team is working on planning some “get to know each other” events for the Thursday before the race. We thought it would be fun to have a shake out run and pot luck meal together. We are all so excited for this small and cozy trail running weekend.

We hope to see you the weekend of August 27th and 28th for this amazing trail race in the Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest.

Happy trails,

Michele Hartwig

Midwest States 100