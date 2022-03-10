Boulder Junction: 6th Annual White Deer Triathlon on Saturday, May 21, 2022

Dina Casso

Annual paddle/bike/run event set for May 21; Spring registration special offered 3/17-3/24/22

Boulder Junction, WI – The Boulder Junction Chamber of Commerce is pleased to be hosting our 6th Annual White Deer Triathlon on Saturday, May 21, 2022.

The White Deer Triathlon features a 3-kilometer paddle course on Boulder Lake, 22-kilometer bike ride on Boulder Junction’s paved rustic roads and 6-kilometer run along scenic county roads and a beautiful forest trail.

Beginning March 17th through March 24th, athletes interested in entering the 2022 White Deer Triathlon can use the registration code SPRING22 and save $10 off the regular individual, 2-person or 3-person relay registration price. That means racers will pay just $75 per individual (reg. $85), $160 per 2-person team (reg. $170) or $170 per 3-person relay team (reg. $180) to take part in this fun paddle/bike/run triathlon.

“Every year the White Deer Triathlon gets bigger and better,” said Dina Casso, Executive Director of the Boulder Junction Chamber of Commerce. “We’re excited to welcome back racers and offer them an opportunity to register at a reduced rate!”

To register, athletes can visit the White Deer Triathlon page on the Boulder Junction Chamber of Commerce’s website. Follow the White Deer Triathlon Facebook page for news and updates.

To learn more about traveling to Boulder Junction, visit www.boulderjct.org or find Boulder Junction on Facebook, Pinterest, Instagram and YouTube.