Sikich Invests in Milwaukee’s Public Health, First-time sponsor, four-time climb team of the Lung Association MILWAUKEE (March 14, 2022) – The Sikich Stair Force team has proudly participated in four of the American Lung Association’s Fight For Air Climb events. Today, the Lung Association in Wisconsin announced that Sikich LLP has signed on as a sponsor of the 2022 Fight For Air Climb at American Family Field, home of the Milwaukee Brewers, on April 9.

“Our Climb event provides a great venue for people to step up to help end lung disease,” said Megan Cordova, executive director of the Lung Association. “From our local services and programs to research we provide throughout Wisconsin, none of our lung health efforts would be possible without our fantastic supporters. Funds raised at events like the Climb and supporters like Sikich allow us to continue to advance our mission.” The Milwaukee Fight For Air Climb includes hundreds of climbers of all fitness levels, families and corporate teams from across Wisconsin. Participants in this year’s event can challenge themselves by climbing on the Loge Level and Terrace Level up to three times, totaling 5,303 steps. The Lung Association is also offering a “Climb Your Way” option for those who can’t attend the event. “Sikich is honored to sponsor the 2022 Fight For Air Climb and bring awareness to the Lung Association’s mission,” said Mark Sobczak, Wisconsin market leader at Sikich. “This event is an opportunity for the Sikich team to come together and raise money for education and research to help end lung disease. We look forward to climbing together as colleagues.” Since 2018, the Sikich Stair Force team has raised nearly $16,000 for the Lung Association. They are bringing back their annual (virtual) pie-in-the-face fundraiser to raise money for the Climb. For this year’s event, the Stair Force team is comprised of seven in-person or “Climb Your Way” participants. Their fundraising goal is to raise $2,000. For more information, and to register, visit FightForAirClimb.org/Milwaukee . The Lung Association is committed to the health and safety of its participants, volunteers and staff. The organization will continue to closely monitor public health conditions and CDC guidelines related to COVID-19. Everyone is encouraged to check the Climb website for the most updated information leading up to the event. About the American Lung Association The American Lung Association is the leading organization working to save lives by improving lung health and preventing lung disease through education, advocacy and research. The work of the American Lung Association is focused on four strategic imperatives: to defeat lung cancer; to champion clean air for all; to improve the quality of life for those with lung disease and their families; and to create a tobacco-free future. For more information about the American Lung Association, a holder of the coveted 4-star rating from Charity Navigator and a Gold-Level GuideStar Member, or to support the work it does, call 1-800-LUNGUSA (1-800-586-4872) or visit: Lung.org. American Lung Association

