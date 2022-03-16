Copper Harbor: 2nd Annual Back 9 Endurance Run to Take Place Over Memorial Day Weekend

, a unique experience for runners in the UP. This endurance event is a 12- or 24-hour race for individuals or teams of 2- or 4-persons and takes place in the north woods of Michigan, around a resort that is on the National Register of Historic Places. The crisp, clean air and the rugged solitude of Copper Harbor and the top of the Keweenaw offer a beautiful venue, well-suited for such a challenging event.

[ Online Registration ⇐ Link]

The Back 9 Endurance Run offers runners a great opportunity to explore new distances and push past their own perceived limitations. With no set distance to the race, the finish distance is up to each participant.

The race-course, set on the Lodge’s “Back 9 trails” and around the golf course, is a loop about 3.5 miles in length and includes a mixture of hills, flats, forest, and a spectacular view of Brockway Mountain. Lanterns and other lighted, glowing, or reflective markers will be set along the trail to aid runners for night running.

The 2021 Back 9 Endurance Run was the inaugural occurrence of the event. Race creator Mariah Summers led the 31 participants to get it started at 8am Saturday. The 12-hour race concluded at 8pm and the 24-hour race finished the following morning at 8am. As an avid trail runner, Mariah founded the race to provide a unique experience for runners in the Keweenaw. To see the 2021 race results, visit the Back 9 Endurance website at https://back9endurancerun.com/.

Learn more about the race at back9endurancerun.com or contact race director, Tom Oliver (tom@keweenawresort.com). Participants can also register at the Keweenaw Mountain Lodge’s website (https://keweenawmountainlodge.com). The registration price increases after March 31, 2022, so it is beneficial to register before that date.

