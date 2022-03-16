Copper Harbor: 2nd Annual Back 9 Endurance Run to Take Place Over Memorial Day Weekend
John Mueller
A 12- and 24-hour endurance run at the top of the Keweenaw
[ Online Registration ⇐ Link]
The Back 9 Endurance Run offers runners a great opportunity to explore new distances and push past their own perceived limitations. With no set distance to the race, the finish distance is up to each participant.
The race-course, set on the Lodge’s “Back 9 trails” and around the golf course, is a loop about 3.5 miles in length and includes a mixture of hills, flats, forest, and a spectacular view of Brockway Mountain. Lanterns and other lighted, glowing, or reflective markers will be set along the trail to aid runners for night running.
The 2021 Back 9 Endurance Run was the inaugural occurrence of the event. Race creator Mariah Summers led the 31 participants to get it started at 8am Saturday. The 12-hour race concluded at 8pm and the 24-hour race finished the following morning at 8am. As an avid trail runner, Mariah founded the race to provide a unique experience for runners in the Keweenaw. To see the 2021 race results, visit the Back 9 Endurance website at https://back9endurancerun.com/.
Learn more about the race at back9endurancerun.com or contact race director, Tom Oliver (tom@keweenawresort.com). Participants can also register at the Keweenaw Mountain Lodge’s website (https://keweenawmountainlodge.com). The registration price increases after March 31, 2022, so it is beneficial to register before that date.
[ Print Version (PDF): PR 20220315 – 2nd Annual Back 9 Endurance Run to Take Place Over Memorial Day Weekend ]
About the Keweenaw Mountain Lodge
The Keweenaw Mountain Lodge is a historic wilderness resort at the top of the Keweenaw, focused on outdoor activities, rustic worldly food, and education. The year-round resort consists of log cabins, a lodge, dining services, access to mountain biking, running, and hiking trails, and a 9-hole golf course. The resort has been a fixture in the Keweenaw since breaking ground on the project in 1934 as part of a WPA program, providing guests with the opportunity to enjoy a fun, joyous, and adventuresome experience among the pristine natural beauty of Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. Guests can play a round of golf, ride the mountain biking trails, hike through the woods, and take a leisurely stroll to/from the cabins and the Lodge. At the end of the day, one can relax in the Lodge by enjoying quality food and drink.
Web Site: https://keweenawmountainlodge.com; Contact: Public Relations, pr@keweenawresort.com.