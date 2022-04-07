Boulder Junction Playground Benefit – June 18th

Laura Bertch

“Come Play Together”

Boulder Junction Playground Project Carnival and Concert Fundraiser

• SAVE THE DATE •

June 18, 2022

Boulder Junction Community Center

5392 Park Street, Boulder Junction, WI



https://www.boulderatplay.com/

The Boulder Junction Lions Club, celebrating their 50th Anniversary as Lions in Boulder Junction and 100 years of Lions Clubs in Wisconsin, will be sponsoring the “Come Play Together” Kids Carnival and Roy Rivers Concert Event on June 18, 2022 at the Boulder Junction Community Center. This family event is a fundraiser for the new inclusive community playground area, located in the Boulder Junction Sports and Recreation area. All proceeds will be given to the Boulder Junction Community Foundation* “Playground Project Fund”. Save the date and reserve tickets now.

Wendi Neupert, Boulder Junction Lions Club President, remarked, “What greater tribute to our Lions Club than to celebrate 50 years of Lions service to the Boulder Junction Community by dedicating this event to the Playground Project! Families, youth, and grandparents are encouraged to attend this event in support of the new expanded playground that will be built in the fall. “

The Lions Club is currently seeking sponsors for this fun event! The carnival and concert, currently co-sponsored by Sauter Builders, Boulder Bear Motor Lodge, the Richardson-Michaud American Legion Post 451, Acorn Motel, WebWorkLife as well as the Boulder Junction Lions Club, will be held “rain or shine” at the Boulder Junction Community Center facility, 5392 Park Street, Boulder Junction, WI. The carnival will be in the parking lot behind the building and the concert will be on the lawn area behind the building. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs or blankets.

The “Come Play Together” Carnival portion of the event begins at 11am and runs until 3pm. There is no admission fee to the carnival. Families attending will purchase tickets to play the carnival games and tokens will be earned to redeem prizes.

The games will feature some of the favorites from the North Lakeland “Kornstalk Karnival”. In addition to the games there will be a Celebrity Dunk Tank and two bounce houses. Tickets in any quantity. 50 tickets for $20 to play all the games are available at the event.

Boulder Bear Motor Lodge owners, Dennis and Cathy Duke, have generously donated the “Come Play Together” Roy Rivers Concert portion of the event which begins at 3:15 pm. All proceeds of concert ticket sales will go directly to the Playground Project Fund.

Theresa Smith, former Chamber Director, will be the emcee for the afternoon concert and will introduce the performers. Bret & Frisk, a local “treat” whose music ranges from a “few hits of the 1950’s all the way up to present day alternative rock and folk” will perform from 3:15pm-4:15pm. They have a very diverse song list of about 100 popular artists.

The concert headliner will be Roy Rivers, a John Denver tribute artist from Tucson, Arizona. Roy, a gifted singer/songwriter who has played in Boulder Junction before, will begin at 4:30 pm and play until 6:30pm. Roy performs many favorite John Denver songs, plus some of his own originals.

Families are encouraged to purchase concert tickets in advance. A “Family of 4 Package” is $40 and includes 4 admissions (2 adults/2 children or 1 adult/3 children). An Adult ticket is $20. A Youth ticket (7 – 17 years old) is $10 and children 6 and under are free.

The Lions Club will be selling food and the Richardson-Michaud American Legion Post #451 will be selling beverages during the afternoon and early evening.

There will also be a self-guided tour of the future playground available during the event with signs showing where the equipment will be placed. For more information about the design and features of the proposed playground, visit https://www.boulderatplay.com/.

Concert tickets are now available and can be reserved by calling Dennis Duke at the Boulder Bear Motor Lodge at 715-385-2662 or the Boulder Junction Chamber Office at 715-385-2400.

Don’t miss this fun day when the entire Boulder Junction community comes together to help the playground project! Questions may be directed to Dennis Duke, Event Chairman, at 715-385-2662 or Laura Bertch, Playground Project Chairperson, at 715-892-1204. (*The Boulder Junction Community Foundation Inc. is a 501(c) (3) federal tax exempt public charity. Donations are fully tax deductible to the extent allowed by law. “The mission of the Boulder Junction Community Foundation Inc. is to preserve and enhance Boulder Junction for present and future generations.”)

CONTACT: Laura Bertch, Town of Boulder Junction Playground Project Chairperson

Phone: 715-892-1204 or email: l.bertch@townofboulderjunction.org