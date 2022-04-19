June 5, 2022: A Ride For Everybody at Project Mobility’s Everybody Rides!

Hal Honeyman

We can’t believe this year’s Everybody Rides will be our 10th year! We welcome all types of riders to Everybody Rides on Sunday 6/5. We feature a 10 mile trail ride great for the whole family or those new to cycling. This route also has a guided ride with a leader that leaves at 8:30 am. In addition to the trail ride we have a 29, 47 and 62 mile road ride for the more experienced rider.

Everybody Rides is a fundraiser for Project Mobility, a local nonprofit that provides the freedom of mobility to children, adults and wounded soldiers with disabilities through adaptive cycling.

Adaptive bikes provide life changing mobility, strength, self-esteem and the ultimate freedom for children, adults and veterans with disabilities. Cycling restores the possibilities to those who are often told by society that their life is about limitations.

Please consider joining us 6/5 to witness firsthand what Project Mobility is all about.