Upcoming Spring Events Meet and Greet with Olympic Cross Country Skier Kevin Bolger Join us at the Minocqua Chamber of Commerce building on Wednesday, May 4th from 5:30pm-7:30pm to welcome home local Olympian Kevin Bolger! Hear about Kevin's Olympic experience, watch his Olympic races, and help him raise money for next season's World Cup circuit and future Olympic dreams. Refreshments will be served. Click here for more information! Evening Star Party with The Northwoods Explorers Saturday, May 7th 8:30pm-10:30pm Head on out to Minocqua Winter Park for an evening of astronomy and space exploration! The Northwoods Explorers, a local group of space and astronomy adventurers, will bring out powerful telescopes to view the moon and other deep sky objects. Hope for good star gazing weather and dress to be outside! Click here for more information!