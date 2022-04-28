20th Anniversary “Ride of Silence” – Save the Date: May 18, 2022

THIS IS AN ADVOCACY EVENT

Please join Fox Valley Bicycle & Ski Club as we participate in the international 20th Anniversary Ride Of Silence on May 18th at 6:00 pm. This is an international event that aims to raise the awareness of motorists, police and city officials that cyclists have a legal right to the public roadways.

MISSION

As described by the Ride Of Silence Organization (founded 2003), the mission of the Ride Of Silence is to honor bicyclists killed/injured by motorists, promote sharing the road, and provide awareness of bicycling safety.

Although cyclists have a legal right to share the road with motorists, the motoring public often isn’t aware of these rights, and sometimes not aware of the cyclists themselves. The ride has several goals:

• To HONOR those who have been injured or killed

• To RAISE AWARENESS that we are here

• To ask that we all SHARE THE ROAD

The ride, which is held during National Bike Month and in combination with the League of American Bicyclists and Ride Illinois, is a chance to show respect for and honor the lives of those who have been killed or injured while cycling on public roadways.

According to the League of American Bicyclists, over 700 cyclists are killed on the road every year in the U.S. In northeastern Illinois, bike fatalities rose from 12 in 2019 to 26 in 2020, due to not only the biking boom, but also vehicles traveling at higher speeds.

OUR RIDE OF SILENCE – FREE EVENT



Riders will gather at the Kane County Government Center, 719 Batavia Avenue, Geneva, IL at 6:00 pm. A poem will be read, tributes will be issued, and then cyclists will ride at 7:00 pm in a silent, solemn, single-file procession through Geneva and St. Charles. Riders are asked NOT TO SPEAK during the entire ride, but arm signals will be used.

The Ride Of Silence is similar to a funeral procession. The ride will focus on safety and be slow (7 miles, 10-12 MPH). There will be no talking, only silence, to remember our fallen brothers and sisters. Cyclists are asked to wear helmets, front and rear lights are recommended, and tributes to injured/deceased cyclists are welcome (signs, posters, flowers, etc.)