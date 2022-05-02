1000 mile bike challenge launched

The Ironbear 1000 is a collaboration of Wisconsin gravel race directors to showcase great gravel and adventure riding. Riders can string together 1000 priceless miles of riding among nine classic Northwoods Wisconsin gravel races and earn bragging rights. Gravel races typically use a mix of surfaces on low-traffic roads, forest roads and occasionally a bit of trails to showcase scenic views that a traditional road biker may not otherwise encounter.

The Ironbear 1000 challenge consists of nine gravel races:

May 7, 2022 Bear 100 – Laona, WI (31, 73, or 107 miles)

May 14, 2022 Hungry Bear 100 – Cable, WI (60 or 100 miles)

May 21-22, 2022 Crystal Bear – Laona, WI to Crystal Falls, MI (192 miles)

Anytime June 3-19, 2022 IRONBULL Essential Gravel – Ringle, WI (10, 20, and 44 miles)

June 4, 2022 TTT #4 – Tomahawk, WI (33, 63, and 103 miles)

July 23, 2022 Thunderdown Gravel Stage 1 – Gleason, WI (47 and 95 miles)

July 24, 2022 Thunderdown Gravel Stage 2 Langlade County Explorer – Deerbrook, WI (9, 45, 85, and 125 miles)

October 8, 2022 Hibernator – Laona, WI (32, 63, and 100 miles)

October 15, 2022 IRONBULL Red Granite Grinder – Wausau, WI (12, 50, 85, and 144 miles)

“The Ironbear 1000 is a gateway to exploring the wild, a friendly safety net in the middle of nowhere,” said Chris Schotz, Ironbear 1000 creator. “The Northwoods of Wisconsin contains gravel where riders can seclude themselves out of reach of traffic, often with just a couple cars passing by per hour.”

Some of Wisconsin’s highest points are included in the series:

Timm’s Hill (TTT 103)

Sugarbush Hill (Crystal Bear)

Rib Mountain (Red Granite Grinder)

Lookout Mountain (BURGR95)

Kent Tower Hill (Langlade County Explorer)

To participate in the series, there is no additional cost. Some of the events are also free. For more information on the Ironbear 1000 go to https://www.ironbull.org/ ironbear-1000