Women’s Climbing Weekend, May 13-15. Devil’s Lake State Park

Nick Wilkes

Devils Lake Climbing Guides hosts its second Women’s Climbing Weekend, ⇐ (Link) May 13 – 15th, at Skillet Creek Campground⇐ (Link) and Devil’s Lake State Park near Baraboo, WI. The event features two days of climbing instruction, camping, and community building for women, femme, and non-binary people.

Intended to help counter-balance a sport historically dominated by men, WCW empowers women interested in leading their own rock climbing trips and helps them meet like-minded women with similar interests.

Participants will learn and practice climbing skills on Saturday and Sunday in a variety of clinic options, including Climbing Movement, Anchor Building, Traditional Lead Climbing, Bouldering, Rock Rescue, and Multipitch Skills. All clinics are led by AMGA-certified female or non-binary instructors. Course offerings empower participants to build movement skills, technical climbing skills, and hands-on experience in an empathetic, encouraging environment.

The event creates a safe learning environment for participants to exercise curiosity, challenge perceived limits, and try something new. It creates a space for women, femme, and nonbinary people to engage with one another, developing a strong community. Climbers of all experience levels are welcome to participate.

Returning participant Mallory Jasicki states, “Women’s climbing weekend was a great way to get connected to other femme/trans/nonbinary climbers in a supportive environment. The instructors were knowledgeable and insightful and very excited to teach us all new skills and get us out of our comfort zones in respectful and intentional ways. It was a very motivating experience and encouraged me to develop more outdoor climbing skills and grow my connections with people.”

Event registration includes camping and meals from Friday evening through Sunday morning at Skillet Creek Campground outside Devil’s Lake State Park. Rock climbing equipment is included for participants who do not own their own.

Camp host and climbing instructor Carrie Van Lanen shares, “I am grateful to help facilitate this space for women of various backgrounds joining us from throughout the Midwest. I hope as much will be gained from sharing experiences and camaraderie around the campfire as it is in the technical clinic offerings.”

Devils Lake Climbing Guides is a rock climbing guide service and instructional school based in Madison, WI, serving beginning and experienced climbers throughout the Midwest and beyond.