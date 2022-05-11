Grandma’s Marathon Nearly Sold Out!

Zach Schneider

(DULUTH, MN) More than 20,000 runners have now officially registered for the 2022 Grandma’s Marathon weekend, which remains on pace to be one of the largest ever in the event’s 46-year history.

Returning to a full field after hosting a half capacity, COVID-modified event last summer, this year’s Grandma’s Marathon is expected to be the event’s first complete sellout since 2016. There are still limited entries available, as listed below:

Grandma’s Marathon -150 entries remaining

Garry Bjorklund Half Marathon 2-Year Guaranteed Entry -20 entries remaining

William A. Irvin 5K – 35 entries remaining

Great Grandma’s Challenge – 10 entries remaining

Registration will stay open as space allows or until June 1. There are also virtual options available for each of the weekend’s three races, and that registration will also close June 1.

To register or for more information, please visit grandmasmarathon.com. The 2022 Grandma’s Marathon weekend will be held June 16-18, 2022 and is presented by Toyota, Members Cooperative Credit Union, and ASICS.

For any interview requests or additional information, please contact Marketing & Public Relations Director Zach Schneider via email at zach@grandmasmarathon.com or call our office at (218) 727-0947.

###

ABOUT GRANDMA’S MARATHON

Grandma’s Marathon began in 1977 when a group of local runners planned a scenic road race from Two Harbors to Duluth, Minnesota. There were just 150 participants that year, but organizers knew they had discovered something special. Grandma’s Marathon weekend draws more than 20,000 participants for its three-race event each June.

The race got its name from the Duluth-based group of famous Grandma’s Restaurants, the first major sponsor of the marathon. Over time, the level of sponsorship with the restaurants changed, but the name stayed the same. Grandma’s Marathon-Duluth, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt nonprofit organization with a 17-member Board of Directors and a nine-person, full-time staff.