Silent Sports

Top Menu

Main Menu

June 2022 Cover

An Incredible Photo my Marty Colbert!

Articles
Menu

Aaahoooo! Enjoy Wolf River Paddling with Hannah Ray J and The Crew, including, with Hannah: DeWayne Manon, Carl Neubauer, & Marty Colbert. The definition of “Awesome!”

CyclingEvents
Registration Now open for the Mora Bike Tour on Sept 17

Registration Now open for the Mora Bike Tour on Sept 17

By Bruce Steinberg
06/13/2022
74
0
Share:

Bike Tour Mora

Register here

Plan today to participate in the 42nd Mora Bike Tour on September 17. Experience a new route, a complimentary biker’s lunch, and the well-known Mora hospitality.

The Tour offers you an option of a 50-mile or 25-mile event. The 50-mile qualifies you for the Mora Classic series and the 25-mile for the Mora Motion Series.

We are a tour so relax

Although we like to have the excitement of a mass start at 8 AM, you can begin at any time. If you are a bit early or late you can start before or after the 8 AM start time. If you choose to start before or after the 8 AM start time some services such as water stops and the biker’s lunch after the race may not be available.

Please remember that volunteers are waiting for you at the finish. So please plan to be back to the Nordic Center by 1:00 PM.

Low registration price

We know that inflation is everywhere, but you can still register for last year’s low price of $35 until August 31st.

Get your complimentary shirt

If you register by August 31, you will be able to order your complimentary Mora Bike Tour long-sleeved t-shirt. New this year: registrations received after August 31st will NOT receive a Shirt.

Please see complete details at:

morabiketour.org

 

TagsMora Bike Tour
Previous Article

Star-Studded Fields at 2022 Grandma’s Marathon Weekend!

Next Article

The TREK/WORS Battle of CamRock!

Related articles More from author

Leave a reply

Copyright © 2020 Multi Media Channels LLC.
All Rights Reserved. No part of this publication or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted without the prior written consent of Multi Media Channels LLC.