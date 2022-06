https://www.trekbikes.com/us/ en_US/wors/

The TREK/WORS Battle of CamRock is an exciting mountain bike race that attracted over 700 participants. The video below shows it from the perspective of The Wisconsin Bike Patrol. Video produced and edited by Patroller George Pastorino. Here is the website… if you have not heard, the Wisconsin off-road series (WORS) founder retired and it was purchased by Trek.