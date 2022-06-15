Run for the Board & Plenty of ABSF, Hayward Area Silent Sports News! Check it Out!

We need your help to ensure the health and development of the American Birkebeiner Ski Foundation. We encourage members with a passion for mountain biking, trail running, hiking, and cross country skiing to consider running for our board of directors.
Any member of the American Birkebeiner Ski Foundation is eligible to run for the board of directors. Applications are due by June 28th @ 5:00 pm. Voting for open board seats will take place July 1-28, 2022.
The Birkie Trail Run will traverse the rolling hills, twists, and turns of the famous Birkie Trail. You’ll experience vistas from atop Mt. Telemark and the beautiful forests of northwest Wisconsin. Distances include a 1k kids fun run, 5k, 8 mi Nordic trek, half marathon, and marathon. Marathon relay teams of 3 or 6 can register as well.
While you’re here enjoying the great outdoors, check out these fun events happening in Hayward this summer.
Lumberjack Run 5k
Be a part of Hayward’s legendary summer celebration, the Lumberjack World Championships by racing 5k around the streets of Hayward on a fast and fun course that is great for running, walking, or both. Hosted by the Birkie.
Charlie Berens will perform live at Lumberjack Bowl on Wednesday, July 27! Berens is an Emmy-winning journalist, comedian, host and creator of the Manitowoc Minute. He will perform at 7pm with doors opening to the Lumberjack Bowl Festival Grounds at 5pm. Food trucks and vendors will be available.
The 62nd Annual Lumberjack World Championships returns to Hayward, WI July 28-30, 2022. The international competition showcases the best athletes in sawing, chopping, speed climbing, log rolling, boom-running & more!