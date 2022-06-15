Run for the Board & Plenty of ABSF, Hayward Area Silent Sports News! Check it Out!

Passionate? Active? Outdoor Enthusiast?

We need your help to ensure the health and development of the American Birkebeiner Ski Foundation. We encourage members with a passion for mountain biking, trail running, hiking, and cross country skiing to consider running for our board of directors.

Any member of the American Birkebeiner Ski Foundation is eligible to run for the board of directors. Applications are due by June 28th @ 5:00 pm. Voting for open board seats will take place July 1-28, 2022.