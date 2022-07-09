Summer Greetings SISU Volunteers!

Volunteer Opportunities with Paavo Nurmi Marathon! Paavo 2022, to be held Saturday, August 13th, is fast approaching! The Paavo planning committee is looking for volunteers, and so SISU wants to make sure you all know of this opportunity to help out with a local summer running race. Paavo has a 53-year legacy that brings locals and visitors alike out to battle the heat, humidity and hills of this challenging course.

Volunteer Opportunities: Vendors: Contacting and organizing a variety of vendors for the day of the event. Registration: Assisting with signing up runners during Friday pickup and morning of event. Aid Stations: Manning aid stations; Scheduling volunteers; Ordering supplies. Post Paavo Events: Planning and scheduling entertainment after the event has concluded. Awards/Shirts: Planning and preparing awards and merchandise for the runners. Paavo Volunteer Sign Up Paavo Planning MeetingsJuly 11, 18 & 25, Aug 1 & 85:00 at Riccelli Park in Hurley Mondays Open to anyone able to help!

Fun Times: SISU Volunteer Summer Party SISU volunteers gathered at Cold Iron Brewing June 14th for socializing, dinner, and recognition. We worked hard to pull off SISU ’22 during a COVID surge! It was nice to visit with many of our volunteers during the relaxing “off season” of early summer. SISU Grants Awarded SISU Ski Fest awarded $8,000 in community grants this year! Part of our mission is to increase opportunities for outdoor recreation within our community. Read More About Grants Save the Date: Jan 6-8, 2023SISU ’23 needs YOU! The date is on the calendar so plan on coming back for another awesome event! We can’t do it with OUR DEDICATED VOLUNTEERS! Until then, Enjoy Your Summer!