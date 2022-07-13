July 28-30: Runners Will Channel Their Flannel at the Lumberjack Run 5K

Runners Will Channel Their Flannel at the Lumberjack Run 5K

Be a Part of Hayward’s Legendary Timber Sports Summer Timber Celebration!

With a nod toward Hayward’s deep-seated timber roots, runners and walkers will channel their flannel at the Birkie’s Lumberjack Run 5K, run/walk, on July 30, 2022. The American Birkebeiner Ski Foundation has once again joined forces with the Lumberjack World Championships for this annual event.

The 5K (3.1 mile) Lumberjack Run starts and finishes at Lumberjack Bowl, home of the Lumberjack World Championships, located at 15670 West County Road B, Hayward, Wis. Held during Lumberjack World Championships week, July 28-30, 2022, runners, and walkers can participate in this fun outdoor event that honors Hayward’s annual summer timber sports celebration.

Registration via: https://runsignup.com/Race/WI/Hayward/2020LumberjackRun

The Lumberjack Run marks the blending of two iconic community events – the Birkie and the Lumberjack World Championships – both events were the brainchild of the late Tony Wise, Hayward native and event founder. Since inception, the Birkie has grown to become North America’s largest cross-country ski race and the Lumberjack World Championships the most prestigious timber sports competition drawing competitors from around the globe.

Lumberjack Run 5K run/walk registration for ages eighteen and over is $35 through July 27, $40 through July 29, and $45 on race morning, July 30, 2022. Registration is available through race morning exclusively online at www.Birkie.com, there is no on-site registration.

The first 275 runners will receive a darn fine Lumberjack Run 5K t-shirt. Participants may pick-up their race packets at the American Birkebeiner Ski Foundation office, 10527 Main Street, Hayward, Wis., from 9am to 5pm on Thursday, July 28, or Friday, July 29, from 9:00am to 5:00pm. Race packet pick-up is also available on race morning, July 30, at Lumberjack Bowl from 7:00 to 8:00am. Prizes will be awarded for the best lumberjack and lumberjill costumes. The top male, top female, and one lucky finisher (drawn at random) will win a free entry to any individual American Birkebeiner Ski Foundation event in 2022 or 2023.

Whether runners and walkers are visiting the area or live in the Northwoods, they are invited to channel their flannel and join their fellow lumberjacks and lumberjills at the 2022 Lumberjack Run, 5K run/walk.

Saturday’s Lumberjack fun continues with the finals of the Lumberjack World Championships competition where lumberjacks and lumberjills compete for a prize purse of nearly $72,000 in events including, logrolling, boom running, sawing, chopping, axe throwing, and speed climbing. The competition will culminate with a crowd favorite, the Team Relay combining the sports of speed pole climbing, boom running, single-buck sawing, and standing chop. Information about Lumberjack World Championships, as well as reserved and general admission seating, is available at www.Lumberjackbowl.com. Visitors may purchase 3-day passes or individual day tickets and are encouraged to purchase their tickets in advance. Tickets purchased at the gate are charged an additional $5 convenience fee. Children ages four and under are free with paid adult entry.

The Lumberjack Run/Walk is powered by the Birkie (American Birkebeiner Ski Foundation) and the LWC (Lumberjack World Championships). This community-spirited event is sponsored by: Angler’s Bar & Grill, Hayward Fly Fishing Co., Backroads Coffee, Patrick T. Duffy D.D.S., Home Base at Mt. Telemark Village, Hansen Family Chiropractic, Ahlgren’s Boutique, Mainstream Boutique, and Coop’s Pizza Parloure. Year-round Birkie and Lumberjack Run sponsors include Earth Rider Brewery, Anderson’s Maple Syrup, Ariens Co., Hayward Area Memorial Hospital & Water’s Edge, GU, New Moon Bike and Ski, NUUN Hydration, Kwik Trip, and Telemark Northwoods Lodging.

About the American Birkebeiner® Ski Foundation and Birkie® Events Located near Hayward and Cable, Wisconsin, the American Birkebeiner Ski Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization, is known for its signature American Birkebeiner Ski marathon held each February. Today, the Birkie brand has grown to encompass a year-round lifestyle that provides healthy, active events for thousands of outdoor fitness enthusiasts of all levels all year through. Visit www.Birkie.com to learn more.

About the Lumberjack World Championships® Foundation, Inc. The Lumberjack World Championships (LWC) began in 1960 to acknowledge the rich history of the logging industry across the United States. Workday skills perfected in the forests of the nation became a past-time and soon grew into an exciting and growing sporting event. Now in its 62nd year, the LWC is a festival of timber sports held in Hayward, Wis. each summer. www.lumberjackworldchampionships.com