Sept. 17th: Mora Bike Tour – New Route!
|The route bikers will experience this year will be far different than in recent years. Although the route in recent years has been well-received, several road construction projects make it unusable for the 2022 Tour.
Sign Up Now to Avoid Price Increases via: https://runsignup.com/Race/MN/Mora/MoraBikeTour
Long-time participants of the Mora Bike Tour will find the 2022 route familiar as it takes bikers further to the south and southwest before heading back to Mora.
Bikers who rode the Tour only for the past several years will discover an entire new experience and should be careful and pay attention to road directional markings and signs.
The new route also requires crossing Highway 23 and Highway 65 in different areas and bikers are urged to use caution at these crossings.
|On-site biker’s lunch is back! Enjoying a leisurely lunch on the Nordic Center grounds has been one of the features of the Tour. That experience is back this year after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic.The menu is still being finalized but it looks like grilled brats, potato salad, chips along with all the fixings.
|Important dates to remember August 31: Registration fees increase August 31: Final day to order your complimentary long-sleeve T-shirt. September 14: Fees increase Race day registration closes at 8:30am
