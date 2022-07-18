Sept. 17th: Mora Bike Tour – New Route!

The route bikers will experience this year will be far different than in recent years. Although the route in recent years has been well-received, several road construction projects make it unusable for the 2022 Tour.



Sign Up Now to Avoid Price Increases via: https://runsignup.com/Race/MN/Mora/MoraBikeTour



Long-time participants of the Mora Bike Tour will find the 2022 route familiar as it takes bikers further to the south and southwest before heading back to Mora.



Bikers who rode the Tour only for the past several years will discover an entire new experience and should be careful and pay attention to road directional markings and signs.

The new route also requires crossing Highway 23 and Highway 65 in different areas and bikers are urged to use caution at these crossings.

