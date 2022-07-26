Fern Ridge Rendezvous, Aug. 13th

Fern Ridge Rendezvous, a trail open house and celebration, will take place on August 13th, from 10:00

am -2:00 PM, at the Fern Ridge Trail, in St Germain. The trail is located at 2005 Forest Lane, off of Juve

Road. Attendees can bring their mountain bikes and ride the newly completed mountain bike trails (4.0

miles) or hike the two hiking trail loops (0.7 or 1.2 miles). The hiking trails are very hilly, so be prepared

for a challenging, but beautiful hike through the mature forest. The professionally-built mountain bike

trails have a fun flow, and there is a short, less-technical loop which is perfect for beginners.

The event will include a ribbon cutting at 10 am, a riders’ clinic from 10-10:30 am, guided mushroom

hikes (45 min) at 11:00 am and 1:00 pm. There will also be games and hot dogs served. The event is

free and open to all ages. Donations are welcome and go to support trail building and maintenance at

Fern Ridge.

Though Fern Ridge Trail has been in existence for over 40 years, it wasn’t very well known until recently. The property containing the trail was purchased by the Town of St Germain in 2017. Since the purchase, volunteers have been working on a trail reroute and additional trail construction, including the addition of a bog boardwalk and a new 0.6 mile connector loop to the new parking area. A DNR Stewardship grant was awarded in 2021, which helped to fund construction of the mountain bike trails on the property.

Construction of the mountain bike trails was completed this summer.

The Fern Ridge Rendezvous on August 13th is sponsored by the St Germain Non-Motorized Trail Committee. The Non-Motorized Trail Committee is hoping to bring more attention to this superb trail system through this and future events. For more information, please contact Anne at 715-614-3711 or go to the Fern Ridge Trail Facebook page. Rain date for the event is August 14th, from 10 am – 2 pm.