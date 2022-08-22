Vital Meeting On Our Resources, Cruel Forms of Hunting, August 27th!

Big news!

There is a WCC (Wisconsin Conservation Congress) Fur Harvest Advisory Committee meeting is Saturday, August 27.

Please check out the meeting agenda here.

The good news is there is a virtual option to attend and public comment will be allowed!

Action requested: We need your voice!

It is vitally important to speak out and express your support on public record! Speaking at this meeting helps further enforce that WI citizens care about our natural resources and want changes that are reflective for all users, and not just the hunting and trapping community.

Please click on photo to enlarge

During this meeting the Fur Harvest Committee will discuss a variety of resolutions that passed from the Spring Hearing. The committee will determine if the resolutions will advance to be put on the state-wide survey next year or just be flat out rejected.

Important resolutions we suggest you consider speaking out in support of, include: Banning of coyote and ALL killing contests Banning night-time hunting on public land for wolves and coyote Requiring trapping warnings be posted for the public Banning hound training on captive live animals

Resolutions of concern include: Extend the beaver trapping season Relax regulations on trapping (Use of trail cameras to check traps) Use infrared lights when hunting predators



Please consider speaking in support of the 30 progressive resolutions we have going before the Committee! Public comment is likely going to be limited to two minutes, but even thirty seconds of support is important.

Before Aug. 25th contact Ed Harvey Jr. at 920-528-7071 or [email protected] and ask to give public comment.

There is also a graphic attached with details if you’d like to share with others via email or social media.

If you have any questions about the process, please don’t hesitate to reach out using my contact details below.

Thank you so much for your consideration,

Amy

Amy Mueller, Wildlife Advocate

414-852-3977

[email protected]

Town of Ottawa – Waukesha County