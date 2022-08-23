Icebug USA: The New Title Sponsor for the Birkie Trail Run

Icebug USA, Inc.

Icebug USA, Inc. and the American Birkebeiner Ski Foundation Announce Birkie Trail Run Festival Title Sponsorship.

Cable, WI. Icebug USA, Inc., a Swedish traction footwear brand, and the American Birkebeiner Ski Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to hosting world-class events, announced a new sponsorship agreement. Icebug is the title sponsor for the Birkie Trail Run in September for the next three years, 2022-2024. This event will see more than 1,100 trail runners participate in seven different distance events each year.

As the hosts of the 2022 USA Track & Field trail half marathon championships, the Birkie Trail Run will attract some of the best racers from across the country. The races traverse the rolling hills and twists and turns of the famed Birkie Trail in the forests of northwest Wisconsin. The event lineup includes a marathon, marathon relay with 3 or 6-person teams, half marathon, 10-mile Nordic Trek, 5K run/walk, and Kids 1K fun run and games.

Nicklas Elmrin and Lisa Thanner.

First place male & female finishers in the marathon, half marathon, and 5K will receive a pair of Icebug trail running shoes. Each team member of the winning three- and six-person marathon relay teams will also receive a pair.



“One of our favorite parts of what we do is getting out into nature with others who love it just as much as we do,” says Korey Krause, Sales & Marketing Manager of Icebug USA, Inc. “The Birkie Trail Run Fest is more than a race. It’s about bringing people together, connecting with the beautiful forest environment, and sharing an experience.”

Icebug and the American Birkebeiner each center their mission around the health of the planet and its people. Both support healthy lifestyles, encourage people to enjoy the nature that surrounds them, and inspire them to keep the environmental impact at the forefront. Not only do their ideals line up, but Icebug’s traction footwear is also perfectly suited for taking on the technical terrain of the forested Birkie trail.

“Not only is the Icebug brand appealing to us because of the quality of the product, especially with our participants from the northern states who trail run in the winter, but also because of our shared commitment to sustainability,” says Jeff Hommes, Partnership Director of the American Birkebeiner Ski Foundation. He continues, “Their purpose is to inspire and empower people to get outdoors, connect with nature, and get healthier. Our shared commitment to sustainability has the potential to drive the outdoor industry to become more climate positive by showcasing ways to reduce and offset carbon production.”

Icebug’s mission is to get people outside more and to be a leader in transforming the footwear industry to be completely sustainable. Therefore, they produce the world’s best traction footwear, minimize their negative environmental impact, and inspire and invite others to join them outdoors. The mission of the American Birkebeiner Ski Foundation is to support healthy, active lifestyles among people of all ages and abilities and to serve as good stewards of the famed Birkebeiner Trail and the environment as a whole.

Media Contact:

Icebug USA, Inc.

Korey Krause

Sales & Marketing Manager

[email protected]

Icebug.com

Media Contact:

The American Birkebeiner Ski Foundation

Jeff Hommes

Partnership Director

[email protected]

Birkie.com