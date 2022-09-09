September 30th: Construction Open House and U.S. Biathlon Meet & Greet

Take a Shot at Biathlon Event on Oct. 1

What: Open house to share construction progress as we prepare for opening in December.

Where: Ariens Nordic Center, 1111 Round Lake Road, Brillion, WI

When: Sept. 30, 11 AM – 6 PM

· 11 AM “First Shot” at the Biathlon Range with U.S Biathlon National Team

· 2 – 6 PM

o Meet U.S. Biathlon Team athletes

o Construction Tours

o Light food, beverages, and entertainment

· 4 PM Biathlon Demonstration

Who: Open invitation to the community.

Additionally, the following individuals will be on hand for interviews:

· Dan Ariens – Chairman & CEO

· Deedra Irwin – U.S. Biathlon Team, Olympian, Pulaski, WI

· Paul Schommer – U.S. Biathlon Team, Olympian, Appleton, WI

· Sean Doherty – U.S. Biathlon Team, Center Conway, NH

· Jake Brown – U.S. Biathlon Team, St. Paul, MN

· Tim Burke – U.S. Biathlon Team Coach

· Max Cobb – President U.S. Biathlon

· John Morton – Morton Trails, Trail Designer

· Monica Ariens – Managing Director of AriensCo Hospitality

· Sean Becker – General Manager, Ariens Nordic Center

Oct. 1 Take a Shot at Biathlon Event

What: We are also hosting our first event where participants can take a shot at biathlon with the U.S. Biathlon Team.

When: Oct. 1, 9 AM – Noon

Where: Ariens Nordic Center Shooting Range, 1111 Round Lake Road, Brillion, WI

Who: Adults and children 10 and older can pay a small fee for a 15-minute lesson. Get one-on-one coaching as you learn to shoot with precision .22 Caliber CZ rifles. No previous experience required. Each person will get 10 rounds to take at 5 targets. Participants can also choose Para-biathlon range Infrared rifles (non-firearms). If you are interested, let us know and we’ll get you a free entry.

Sign up available through Eventbrite.

Ariens Nordic Center is located adjacent to Round Lake Farms on 200 acres at the outskirts of Brillion. It will include a year-round trail network for recreation, training and competition for cross-country skiing, biathlon, roller-skiing, running, hiking, and more. The facility will be open to the public and include lighting, snowmaking, a paved roller-ski loop for off-season training, a pond for snowmaking purposes and a 20-point biathlon range. Construction began in November 2021. It is set to open December 2022.

About AriensCo

Based in Brillion, Wisconsin, AriensCo is a privately-owned manufacturer of outdoor power equipment for both consumer and commercial markets. Established in 1933, the company manufactures equipment under the Ariens®, Gravely®, RapidCare, Countax®, Westwood® and AS-Motor® brand names. It also established AriensCo Hospitality in 2020 with two luxury event venues, Stone Prairie and Round Lake Farms. It is adding the Ariens Nordic Center December 2022. These venues are part of the mission to create reasons to visit the Brillion community. Visit AriensCo.com for more information.