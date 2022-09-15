Fees Waived on 9/24: National Parks Day

From Valerie Holford on behalf of the National Environmental Education Foundation

Hi. I’m reaching out on behalf of the National Environmental Education Foundation, which leads and coordinates National Public Lands Day. This year it’s on Saturday, September 24th and entry fees will be waived at national parks and other federal public lands, including national monuments, forests, recreation areas, seashores, wildlife refuges, historical sites, battlefields, and grasslands.

National Public Lands Day is a great day for a visit, and it also is the nation’s largest single day of volunteering for parks and public lands. People can find 500 volunteer events in almost every state at national, state, local parks or other public lands through this interactive map: https://www.neefusa.org/npld-event-search More than one mill people have volunteered on National Public Lands Day over the past decade.

The release with quotes from the National Park Service and the Bureau of Land Management is at https://www.neefusa.org/npld-2022-next-week The National Environmental Education Foundation (NEEF) partners on NPLD with the Bureau of Land Management, National Park Service, the USDA Forest Service, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, other federal agencies, state and local parks, plus corporate sponsor Toyota.