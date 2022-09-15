New ABSF Event, Ski de She: Registration now open! January 27-29, 2023

Join us for the first ever Ski de She, a ski event created just for women! Participate in the entire 3-day camp or register for the race on Saturday. The camp is limited to 100 women – don’t wait to register! Ski de She is a time for women to come together to expand their skills, build race confidence, and connect with fellow women skiers.

Special Guest Kikkan Randall 5-Time Olympian, Olympic & World Champion, “Get-Activist” and Active Mom.

3-Day Camp: Throughout the weekend camp attendees will enjoy health and wellness workshops, hear from ski industry experts, and dine on delicious food and drink to fuel the weekend. Includes race fee. Indoor & outdoor sessions Swix wax clinic. Saturday races. Post-race party & happy hour. Recovery yoga, Learn about the Camp



Race Only: Don’t have time for the 3-day camp? Join us for the Ski de She races only on Saturday, January 28 at 10:00am at the Birkie Trailhead in Cable, WI. A women-only race is the perfect place to build your race confidence in an encouraging, yet competitive environment! Gear West 30k Skate20k Classic Riverbrook 10k Skate/Classic Learn about the Race

Ski with friends. Ski for health. Ski with confidence!