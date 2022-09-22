Save the date! MECCA Trails Winterfest will be held LIVE on January 28, 2023, and virtually throughout the winter, from December 17 through Februar
|The two formats, live and virtual, were a winning combination last year, with skiers appreciating the camaraderie of the live event and the flexibility of being able to ski or snowshoe the marked courses whenever it was convenient.
|NEW this yearThe MECCA 30K race for classic and skate skiers is a new race we’ll be having this year. According to Co-Race Director Rodney Silvis, “This is a new event added to Winterfest, designed to challenge the more serious skiers. It is a two-lap race that starts by the chalet hemlocks and traverses through the majestic forest and glaciated MECCA Trails. Skiers will be moderately challenged by the terrain as they climb drumlins, skirt eskers, circle kettles, but they will also be treated to one of the best views of the Turtle Flowage. A ski experience that is worthy of a second look.”
|The Live EventThe “Live” event on Saturday, January 28, 2023, will feature three ski races for classic and skate skiers: Claire d’ Loon 5K, Flowage 15K and the MECCA 30K. All participants will receive a long-sleeved logo shirt commemorating the event. Winners will get logo hats and be awarded by age and gender categories. Immediately after the race, skiers and volunteers will enjoy a pasty lunch while winners receive their awards.
|The annual MECCA Candlelight Ski, Shoe, Hike event will be held at dusk on January 28, 2023. The Candlelight event is free to the public. It features a 1-mile candlelit. trail open to skiers, snowshoers or hikers. MECCA has hosted the candlelit event for decades. It brings out families to enjoy the trails, bonfires, hot chocolate, cookies…it’s great family fun. Plus, it’s dog friendly. No registration is necessary, unless participants want to buy a logo shirt of the event.
|The Virtual Events
There will be virtual events running from December 17, 2022 through February 19, 2023. “We started having virtual events in 2020. They were a great option for busy people who want to come to MECCA Trails but want to come when it fits their schedule. We’ve heard from our participants that having the flexibility of skiing the courses whenever they choose is very popular,” according to Silvis.
The “Virtual” events include the Claire d’ Loon 5K, Flowage 15K, and the MECCA 30K. Skiers keep and self-report their own times. Participants receive the logo shirt and winners of the classic & skate, gender and age divisions receive hats.
|Also offered virtually is the Turtle River Pursuit, a combined time race where skiers race the 11K course twice, one loop is skied with classic skies in the track set course and the second loop is skied with skate skies on the skate lane. Skiers have the choice of skiing the two loops on the same day or on different days.
The Mercer Springs Snowshoe Tour will also be offered virtually. “The Snowshoe Tour is not a competitive event, people come out and showshoe the trails whenever it fits their schedule, according to Mike Shouldice, Co-Race Director. One-, two- and three-mile trails loops wind through the pines, hardwood forests and wetlands.” Participants also receive a logo long sleeved shirt.
|Student Discount!
Winterfest offers a reduced registration fee of $10 for the first 100 students (middle & high school). Sponsors make this price reduction possible, and students will also receive the logo shirt and be eligible for winner’s prize!
|Shouldice continued, “Winterfest has become a winter celebration that showcases the beauty of MECCA’s trails and engages the community as a fundraiser for the nonprofit club. We use the proceeds to promote, enhance and maintain the trails, equipment, and facilities. Plus, we fund the MECCA Experience, which provides incentive funding for groups to come out to the trails throughout the year. Gogebic Range Health Foundation is the collaboration partner of Winterfest.
Registration opens on October 1st. Visit meccatrails.com for more information.