Save the date! MECCA Trails Winterfest will be held LIVE on January 28, 2023, and virtually throughout the winter, from December 17 through Februar

NEW this yearThe MECCA 30K race for classic and skate skiers is a new race we’ll be having this year. According to Co-Race Director Rodney Silvis, “This is a new event added to Winterfest, designed to challenge the more serious skiers. It is a two-lap race that starts by the chalet hemlocks and traverses through the majestic forest and glaciated MECCA Trails. Skiers will be moderately challenged by the terrain as they climb drumlins, skirt eskers, circle kettles, but they will also be treated to one of the best views of the Turtle Flowage. A ski experience that is worthy of a second look.”

The Live EventThe “Live” event on Saturday, January 28, 2023, will feature three ski races for classic and skate skiers: Claire d’ Loon 5K, Flowage 15K and the MECCA 30K. All participants will receive a long-sleeved logo shirt commemorating the event. Winners will get logo hats and be awarded by age and gender categories. Immediately after the race, skiers and volunteers will enjoy a pasty lunch while winners receive their awards.