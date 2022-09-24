Click on Course map to enlarge

The Swedish Mile Trail Race & Family Fun Day. October 8th!

The countdown to The Swedish Mile is on and we’ll be out on the trails all together in a mere 2 weeks. If you haven’t registered yet, today is the day! The Swedish Mile features timed trail races – 10K and 5K that can be enjoyed as anything from a race to a walk. This is an adventure race following the single-track trails (narrow and rugged) and the ski trails (wide and grassy.) We also have a 1 mile and half mile kid’s race for children in elementary school.

After the race there are all sorts of activities that active folks of all ages can participate in around the Nordic Center – hiking the trails, having a sno-cone with a snow farmer, painting a pumpkin, food trucks, drinks, smores, and much more. We hope you’ll come out and join us for a fall day at the Nordic Center whether you’re racing or not.

Proceeds from the day go to support snowmaking at the Nordic Center. As you know, snowmaking is the innovation that has allowed the Vasaloppet to happen annually, even when nature has not provided adequate snow cover. This race is a great way to support the skiing community and the Vasaloppet!-

