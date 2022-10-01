SISU Ski Fest, Jan. 6 – 8: Registration Now Open!

Registration is Now Open!



30K SISU Oct 1 – $65 Nov 1 – $75; Dec 1 – $85; Dec 31 – $100, $20 discount for college teams



15K Heikki Lunta Oct 1 – $65 Nov 1 – $75; Dec 1 – $85; Dec 31 – $100 Youth age 22 and under – $30



5K Hauska Hiihto Fun Ski Thru Dec 30 – $35; Dec 31 – $40 Children 18 and under – $15 Photo credit: JD Bass. Note: If you registered at our special offer back in January, you are registered!Unsure? Go to Runsignup.com and click on “Find A Participant” to confirm if you are already registered.



SISU 2023 Overview



30K SISU & 15K Heikki Lunta ski races5K Hauska Hiihto Fun SkiSame race course as 2022″Finnish” Line in Ironwood’s Downtown City SquareDepot Dash for kids on FridayParty at the Theatre Saturday night



Local Information:



Lodging Info: Travel Ironwood



Jack Frost Festival: Ironwood, MI Nov 17 – Jan 28



Jack Frost Schedule Ironwood, MI and Hurley, WI Events Calendar FeLiveLife.org







SISU 2022 Community Grants: $8,000 Awarded for Local Projects. Your donations make a difference!



Ironwood Area Schools – for cross country ski equipment.



Sisu Endurance Team – for equipment to expand their youth XC ski racing team.



Wakefield-Marenisco Schools – for cross country ski equipment.



Mercer Schools – to purchase snowshoes.



Team Z Racing – for slalom gates suitable for younger racers involved in their Alpine ski racing and training program.



Gogebic Community College – to purchase two mountain bikes for students to rent for free.



Protect Our Winters – to promote climate awareness.



Erwin Township Historical Society – to install a bike station at the Erwin Heritage Park.



Click here – More on Grants – to learn more on grants.



Thank You to Our Generous Sponsors



