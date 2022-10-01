Silent Sports

Top Menu

Main Menu

October 2022 Cover

Articles
Menu

Steve Prefontaine, Our Cover Story by Paul C. Clerici. Arguably the most exciting race ever.

Races/EventsXC Skiing
Races/EventsSISU Ski Fest, Jan. 6 – 8: Registration Now Open!

SISU Ski Fest, Jan. 6 – 8: Registration Now Open!

By Bruce Steinberg
10/01/2022
0
0
Share:
Registration is Now Open!

Click here to register – Register Now

Register Now for Lowest Fees

30K SISU Oct 1 – $65 Nov 1 – $75; Dec 1 – $85; Dec 31 – $100, $20 discount for college teams

15K Heikki Lunta Oct 1 – $65 Nov 1 – $75; Dec 1 – $85; Dec 31 – $100 Youth age 22 and under – $30

5K Hauska Hiihto Fun Ski Thru Dec 30 – $35; Dec 31 – $40 Children 18 and under – $15Photo credit: JD Bass. Note: If you registered at our special offer back in January, you are registered!Unsure? Go to Runsignup.com and click on “Find A Participant” to confirm if you are already registered.

SISU 2023 Overview

30K SISU & 15K Heikki Lunta ski races5K Hauska Hiihto Fun SkiSame race course as 2022″Finnish” Line in Ironwood’s Downtown City SquareDepot Dash for kids on FridayParty at the Theatre Saturday night

Visit our Website!

Local Information:

Lodging Info: Travel Ironwood

Jack Frost Festival: Ironwood, MI Nov 17 – Jan 28

Jack Frost Schedule Ironwood, MI and Hurley, WI Events Calendar FeLiveLife.org



SISU 2022 Community Grants: $8,000 Awarded for Local Projects. Your donations make a difference!

Ironwood Area Schools – for cross country ski equipment.

Sisu Endurance Team – for equipment to expand their youth XC ski racing team.

Wakefield-Marenisco Schools – for cross country ski equipment.

Mercer Schools – to purchase snowshoes.

Team Z Racing – for slalom gates suitable for younger racers involved in their Alpine ski racing and training program.

Gogebic Community College – to purchase two mountain bikes for students to rent for free.

Protect Our Winters – to promote climate awareness.

Erwin Township Historical Society – to install a bike station at the Erwin Heritage Park.

Click here – More on Grants – to learn more on grants.

Thank You to Our Generous Sponsors

Our Title Sponsor:



Gold Sponsors and Partners:

Silver Sponsors and Partners

Race Director – Jackie Powers – [email protected]sisuskifest.com ‌  ‌
SISU Ski Fest | PO Box 333, Ironwood, MI 49938Unsubscribe [email protected]Update Profile | Constant Contact Data NoticeSent by [email protected] powered byTry email marketing for free today!
ReplyForward

TagsSISU Ski Fest
Previous Article

Awaiting You: Banadad, Gunflint, & Heaven on ...

Next Article

Good Reads For Silent Sporters: Wisconsin’s Wild ...

Related articles More from author

Leave a reply

Copyright © 2020 Multi Media Channels LLC.
All Rights Reserved. No part of this publication or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted without the prior written consent of Multi Media Channels LLC.