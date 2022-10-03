Epic Bike Fest 2023 Registration Now Open! 

Silent Sports

CyclingEpic Bike Fest 2023 Registration Now Open! 

By Bruce Steinberg
10/03/2022
REGISTER HERE
Three Days. Two Epic Rides. One Unforgettable Weekend. 
Epic Bike Fest, June 9th-11th, 2023
The best Northwoods cycling event returns for its 11th anniversary.  

Top 5 reasons to register now for Epic Bike Fest:

1.  Get the best price

2.  Ensure your spot – only 1000 entries will be accepted

3.  Give yourself something to train for through the winter

4.  The first chance you will have to ride the new trails at Mt. Telemark Village

5.  Duh – it is a MTB event called Epic

EPIC RACE WEBSITE

Epic Bike Fest – What to expect? 

  • Friday – Epic Bike Fest Expo/Demo. 
  • Saturday – Choose between the Epic Singletrack Full, 37 miles of singletrack or the Epic Singletrack Half, 18 miles of singletrack. Both will be finishing with an exciting finish on the new trails at Mt. Telemark Village. 
  • Sunday – The Epic Gravel Full will challenge you to a 75 mile course. This is the most challenging gravel course in the entire upper Midwest. The course is 90% off-road surfaces including challenging gravel mixed with some singletrack and doubletrack. There will also be a 28 mile Short Gravel course if you are not ready for the Full. The Short Gravel will be a good way to introduce yourself to gravel racing.

REGISTER NOW

