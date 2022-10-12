CXC Wayne Fish Coaches Conference and U.S. Ski & Snowboard Certification

Coaches, Club Leaders, and Volunteers –



Join your fellow coaches at the upcoming Wayne Fish Coaches Conference presented by Pioneer Midwest. The conference will take place October 21st-23rd in Cable, Wisconsin.



There will be a series of presentations at the conference on ski technique, the latest non-fluoro product use, effective use of hand-structure tools and applications, and ideas for creating effective training plans.



A full schedule of events and prior certification steps (if getting certified) can be found below.



We look forward to seeing you in Cable!

Your investment in creating a coaching standard ensures that all our athletes receive the best training experiences and professional support during competitions.

EVENT DATE & LOCATION



October 21-23, 2022

American Birkebeiner Great Hall

4875 Mcnaught Rd, Cable (WI)





THE ROUTE TO LEVEL 100/200 CERTIFICATION

ALREADY LEVEL 100/200 CERTIFIED?

In order to keep coaching certification status current, a continuing education requirement must be fulfilled prior to the expiration date of a coaches certification. It is the coach’s responsibility to maintain and submit their Continuing Education requirements to the U.S. Ski and Snowboard Sport Education office before their certification expires.

The countdown for continuing education credit submission begins on May 1st after the year that certification was accomplished. From this date, coaches have two years (until May 1st two years later) to complete their continuing education requirements.

COACHES CONFERENCE

It is one of our most significant priorities as an organization to grow the sport of cross-country skiing, which relies upon the spread of general and sport-specific knowledge. By emphasizing the importance of coach education, we hope to build a culture of continuous learning and growth, universal knowledge surrounding best practices, and a commitment to athlete safety.

APPRENTICE COACHES

Any Club with a current CXC or CXC/USS&S club membership and at least one current certified Level 100 or Level 200 coach is encouraged to send up to 2 “apprentice” coaches per club who are interested in coaching in the future and learning about coaching from others but are not yet ready to go through official L100 certification. “Apprentice Coaches” must be 19-24 years old and will receive complimentary registration to the conference.

Please contact CXC for more details!

EVENT REGISTRATION OPTIONS

