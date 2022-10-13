October News From Minocqua Winter Park

Racers were all smiles during the 2nd annual Dirty Squirrel Gravel Grind bike race! Sure, the course looked a might bit frosty in the morning, but the sun was shining and the temperatures soon rose to comfortable fall temperatures. Thirty intrepid racers joined us for a beautiful ride along remote gravel backroads and through the park’s expansive trail system. The colors were at their peak, and more than one racer paused at the top of Squirrel Hill to catch their breath (understandably) and take in the views before continuing on their way.

We’d like to thank each and every one of our participants for making Saturday a fun and fabulous day. And, of course, hats off to our crew of dedicated volunteers who helped put on this event. We couldn’t have done it without you guys. Cheers!

View Race Results Here

Winter Park Programming: Making Connections in the Northwoods

By: Erin Blow: Minocqua Winter Park sits on 6,500 acres of public and private land and includes the largest conservation easement held by a land trust in Wisconsin! This vast and largely undeveloped tract of land has proved to be the perfect classroom for outdoor enthusiasts in all seasons. Through collaborations with local clubs, non-profits, and environmental centers, visitors have hand-on opportunities to participate in self-guided summer bird surveys, help manage pollinator habitat, learn about bluebird populations, go stargazing and much more! With these programs, we hope to create a rich sense of place, encourage others to become stewards of the land, and inspire visitors to be creative and active in their daily lives.

As our summer programming wraps up, we invite you to participate in some of our fantastic upcoming winter-themed activities. Click here to check out our seasonal offerings. Be sure to check back frequently. We update this page weekly during the winter months! Thank you to these amazing programming partners:

Minocqua Public Library Northwoods Wildlife CenterNorth Lakeland Discovery CenterWisconsin Department of Natural ResourcesNicolet CollegeNorthwoods Land TrustBluebird Restoration Association of WisconsinNorthwoods Explorers of Space and AstronomyThe Timberwolf AllianceDiscovery Center Bird ClubLakeland Union High SchoolMonarch Watch

Upcoming Events

Minocqua “Almost” Winter Park Dryland Dog Dash RaceOctober 15th and 16th9am-3:30pm / Winter Park Chalet

Thanks to a partnership with the Wisconsin Trailblazers Sled Dog Club, a new dryland mushing race is coming to Minocqua Winter Park!

Come on over to spectate, enjoy food vendors such as Dublin’s Patty Wagon, and explore the Minocqua Winter Park trails. Make your own apple cider on a bike powered apple press (Saturday only)! Click here for a full event schedule.



Click here to learn more about the Wisconsin Trailblazers!

Buck Rut Run 5kSunday, October 23rd10am-12pm / Winter Park Chalet(LUHS Cross Country Team Fundraiser Event)

The Buck Rut Run returns to Minocqua Winter Park for its 27th edition! Help raise money for the LUHS CC team by participating or donating in this fun, family friendly 5k event. Online registration is open until midnight on October 22nd.

Community Announcements

Lakeland Nordic Ski Team Registration and Orientation Nights

Lakeland Union High School

Tiered Classroom #148 / 6 pm

Elementary/Middle School Registration: October 24th

High School Registration: November 1st

This event, put on by the Lakeland Nordic Ski Team, is a great opportunity to learn more about the program and meet other families & skiers at the same time.

To learn more about the Lakeland Nordic Ski Team or to complete the on-line portion of registration, click here.

Lakeland Nordic Ski Team Ski & Winter Gear SwapSaturday, November 12th, 2022Lakeland Union High School10:00am-1:30pm

Check your closets for those gently used winter items that are ready for a new home! This is a great opportunity to pick up some gear for the upcoming season and to help support the Lakeland Nordic Ski Team all at the same time! Check out the poster for event details and gear drop-off and pick up times. Questions? Contact information for the ski team can be found here.

Volunteer OpportunitiesFall Trail Work Days

9am-12pm / Meet at the Main Chalet parking lot

﻿Saturday, October 22ndSaturday, October 29thSaturday, November 5thSaturday, November 12th

The first snowflakes have already fallen and activity is picking up at the park in preparation for winter. Get your lopping muscles stretched out – we will be heading out to the ski trails and trimming brush and overhanging branches, and splitting/stacking wood at our trailside shelters. Not only will you be helping to maintain the excellent quality of our trails, but it’s an excellent cross training opportunity. No experience necessary and volunteers can earn perks including free winter day passes. And, of course, a sweet treat to enjoy at the end of the day!

We will meet at the main Chalet parking lot and have a brief orientation before heading out on the trails. Please dress for the weather and wear long pants and sturdy closed toe shoes. Bring work gloves, water and any snacks you would like for the day.

Questions? Email us at [email protected]

