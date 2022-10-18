Red Granite Grinder: Riders take on snow during peak fall colors

Lead Photo: Brigette Cochran celebrates after ascending Billy Goat Hills. Photo credit: Patrick Farnsworth

WAUSAU – Hundreds of riders were escorted by Wausau Police Department squad cars from the heart of downtown Wausau on a crisp fall morning for the 4th annual Red Granite Grinder. “The start of the race was energizing, riding through the heart of the city with a police escort and a fleet of bikers,” said Nick Schroedel, competing in his first gravel race.

The Red Granite Grinder featured 12, 50, 85, and 144 mile race options with a non-competitive urban ride. Other festivities included a Red Eye Brewing beer release and concert featuring Through Crimson on the 400 Block the eve of the event and group rides in the days leading up to it.

Right off the bat, riders faced the biggest climb of the day and were met with snow atop Rib Mountain State Park. Rachel Popelka, a 85 mile finisher who covered 50 more miles on a bike than she had ever previously ridden, described the top of Rib Mountain as magical “with the fog preserving the previous night’s snow on the autumn leaves.” Later in the race, snow fell, resulting in many riders arriving at the finish mud covered.

GPS trackers were used for the first time at the event, so family, friends, and cycling fans could digitally monitor the progress of riders along the course. As the final miles unfolded, the drama mounted as three riders jockeyed for the podium in the 144 mile. Hayden Pucker had just created a gap on defending champion, Matti Rowe, when he made a devasting wrong turn on the homestretch. Rowe grabbed his second win, despite battling bike mechanical problems for the second half of the race. Adam Bird came in seconds later, resulting in the most contested podium in the event’s history.

Stacey Brickson, leads a group of riders through the Willow Springs corn maze, one of ten new private lands featured in the race. Photo credit: Coates Photography.

“The atmosphere at the finish was electric with excitement,” said race director, Shane Hitz. “Fans were using their phones, watching the dots on the trackers of the lead group during the last half hour and as they came in the excitement was at a level I’ve never seen at any finish line. The energy was amazing.”

Ten new private lands were added to this year’s routes, including Willow Springs’ corn maze. In total, the routes featured a mixture of gravel country roads, snowmobile trail, farm fields, and even a little singletrack thrown in between the urban start and finish. “The variety of the course chased away any chance of boredom even with the monotony of turning pedals for ten hours,” said Popelka.

Brian Wautlet pushes his bike through snow atop Rib Mountain State Park. Photo credit: Coates Photography.

“The variety of terrain on the Red Granite Grinder course keeps things interesting, engaging, and fun while also introducing unique challenges and some proper adventure,” said Jared Linzmeier, 144 mile finisher. “Participants are exposed to traditional mountain bike trails, varied gravel roads, rough ATV sections, hike a bike and more that will surely push the limits of any bike and any individual. The design and timing of the segments is clearly a strong strategic skill of Shane Hitz’s. He has a mind for predicting where twists, turns, climbs, ruts, mud, and river crossings will keep riders challenged, focused, and living in the present.”

Police escort race start across Scott St/Stewart Ave bridge in downtown Wausau. Photo credit: QCWilly.

Riders came from 14 states for the event ranging from young is 5 up to age 76 completing routes. Several kids completed their longest ride ever, including seven-year-old Judah Innerebner in the 12 mile recreational ride, sponsored by Kocourek Kids. “Judah was happy to see his family and others cheering him on along the way,” said Jeremy Innerebner, Judah’s father. “He wants to do it next year. He is very proud!”

Results available at: https://www.ironbull.org/results-and-pictures-2022

Fall colors adorned the backroads of Central Wisconsin for the 2022 Red Granite Grinder. Photo credit: Coates Photography.

IRONBULL’s next event, the Rib Mountain Adventure Challenge – Winter Edition, features more adventure on bikes. Teams of 1-4 work together snowshoeing, biking, trekking and partaking in winter challenges using a map and compass to guide their way through the course in the dead of winter. More information at: https://www.ribmountainadventurechallenge.com/winter

###

IRONBULL is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization that promotes outdoor adventure sports in Central Wisconsin. IRONBULL aims to drive economic development, benefit community organizations, and attract and retain a talented work force through the production of high quality races and events that promote healthy living in our community.