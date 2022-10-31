Happy Halloween! The Duluth Cross Country Ski Club (DXC) is hosting an event on Saturday, November 5th from 6:30 PM to 11:30 PM called the DXC Winter Warmup at the Grand Avenue Chalet at Spirit Mountain. Proceeds from this celebration of the upcoming XC ski season will go toward DXC Youth Ski Programming including our flagship kids skiing program DXC SkiSparks at Spirit Mountain. There will be live music from Boxcar, food from Baptism River Barbecue Company, and a silent auction including many items from local donors. More information at our event webpage here:

https://www.duluthxc.com/dxcwinterwarmup?fbclid=IwAR1_tyWCCfZOe79bWL1FRFAxZ-8eXS-dXcoH4lMTIrFEqA4hry1Uc-1ynM8

The direct link to online ticket purchases which is also on the above webpage is here:

https://duluthxc.sportngin.com/register/form/862207296