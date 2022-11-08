2023 Garry Bjorklund Half Marathon Reaches Sellout!

(DULUTH, MINN.) — The 2023 Garry Bjorklund Half Marathon has reached its capacity of 8,000 runners just over a month after registration opened, the organization announced today.

One of the most popular race weekend events since its inception in 1991, the half marathon has reached sellout status in every year of its existence.

“The enthusiasm runners have for the Garry Bjorklund Half Marathon year in and year out is incredible,” Marketing & Public Relations Director Zach Schneider said. “This is a bucket list race for a lot of people, but once they’re here and they experience the crowds and the community support, it seems they want to keep coming back year after year.”

Next summer will mark the 33rd running of the Garry Bjorklund Half Marathon, which got its name from the Twig, Minn. native and former United States Olympian. Bjorklund was also the first-ever winner of Grandma’s Marathon in 1977, repeating as champion in 1980.

More than 13,500 runners have now officially registered for the 2023 Grandma’s Marathon weekend, which is on pace to rival last year’s race weekend that was one of the largest-ever in the event’s history.

Those that missed out on this year’s Garry Bjorklund Half Marathon can still enter the race by signing up to run and raise money for one of our official 2023 charity partners. More information on our Charity Partners program can be found here:

https://grandmasmarathon.com/the-marathon/charity-partners/

There are also still entries available in the other running events of the 2023 Grandma’s Marathon weekend, as outlined below:

Grandma’s Marathon — 5,250 entries remaining

William A. Irvin 5K — 600 entries remaining

Full Great Grandma’s Challenge — 250 entries remaining

Half Great Grandma’s Challenge — 150 entries remaining

Registration fees will next increase on January 1, and the races will stay open as space allows or until June 1. There are also virtual options available for each of the weekend’s three races, and that registration will also close June 1.

To register or for more information, please visit:

https://grandmasmarathon.com/

The 2023 Grandma’s Marathon weekend will be held June 15-17 and is presented by Toyota, Members Cooperative Credit Union, and ASICS.

